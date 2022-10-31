Read full article on original website
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott rock family Halloween costumes amid cheating claims
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front with their kids for Halloween after rumors swirled that the “Sicko Mode” rapper cheated on the reality star with his ex. Jenner and Scott, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and still-unnamed 8-month-old son formerly known as Wolf,...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
Khloe Kardashian Gives 1st Glimpse at Baby Boy With Daughter True on Halloween: Photos
Happy Halloween, baby boy! Khloé Kardashian shared a first look at her and Tristan Thompson‘s newborn son in a rare photo alongside their daughter, True, on Sunday, October 30. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” the mother of two, 38, captioned the series of pictures. “Shhhhh...
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
