Opinion: Is San Diego Measure B a real solution or another money grab?

A City of San Diego trash can awaits pickup on a city street. A councilmember wants to consider repealing the People's Ordinance that makes trash pickup a city responsibility. (Andrew Kleske/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Measure B fixes a broken trash system

Re “ San Diegans should send Measure B to the trash. It’s about extra revenue, not ‘fairness.’ ” (Oct. 22): There is general consensus that the outdated People’s Ordinance should be updated, even among those who oppose Measure B. Unless the ordinance is amended by the people, the City Council is prevented from making meaningful changes to trash service.

Library hours, 911 and recreation centers shouldn’t be pitted against waste services that benefit some at the expense of services that benefit all equally. Measure B should be passed for the sake of fairness. For example, why should a fixed-income senior in an apartment have to pay for waste hauling separately while another who lives in a home doesn’t pay extra?

My preference would be a fair, separate fee and improvements to trash service, such as free bulky item pickups, composting and replacement of broken bins. I’m voting “yes” on Measure B. This is a welcome opportunity to fix an unfair, broken system.

Kim Knox

President

League of Women Voters of San Diego

Measure B just a way to raise more money

Heartiest congratulations on your extremely well-thought-out editorial that points out how the deceptively worded Measure B would “hammer homeowners in lower-income areas” where 61 percent are Black or Hispanic.

This revenue grab by our City Council would double tax all single-family homeowners since the proposed trash fee would be piled on top of the property taxes they pay.

All voters should vote to defeat this punitive measure.

Stuart R. Josephs

Del Cerro

Measure B starts an important process

Re “ San Diegans should send Measure B to the trash. It’s about extra revenue, not ‘fairness.’ ” (Oct. 22): We need to do our part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet our Climate Action Plan goals. Passing Measure B will allow the city to solicit public input and conduct a cost-of-service study for waste management, which will likely result in a fee structure used in all other parts of the county. In many places, those who reduce their waste, reuse and repurpose items, put food and yard waste in the compost bin, and recycle as much as possible, only need to utilize a small black bin, which is charged the least amount.

If Measure B passes, we can have public discussions about how to offset costs for low-income residents and what new services we’d like to see. If it fails, we’re stuck with the same broken system and no options. I choose to vote “yes” on Measure B so we can move forward.

Beryl Flom

La Jolla

City needs to pay for its mistakes

Environmentalists stop it! Prop. B is a city of San Diego money grab, plain and simple. City officials are desperate to fund their real estate and pension blunders!

Steven Quinn

North Park

