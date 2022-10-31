Read full article on original website
The Alabama players and matchups you need to know as LSU gets set for the battle of the West
The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to come into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a top-ten battle that could decide the SEC West. Here are all of the players and matchups that LSU fans need to be aware of so that they can be as prepared as possible heading into the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses why LSU has 'improved dramatically' since the season began
Nick Saban and No. 6 Alabama will look to cash in on a victory at No. 10 LSU if they wnat to advance to the SEC title game. The teams are joined by No. 11 Ole Miss in a 3-way tie in the West division. The Tigers went on a...
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
Joel Klatt Explains Why Alabama Could Be On Upset Alert This Saturday
In a matchup between two of the top teams in the SEC West, the LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Death Valley. While Alabama currently sits at No.6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one prominent analyst thinks 10th-ranked LSU will give the Crimson ...
News: 5-Star Cornerback Desmond Ricks Includes LSU in Final Three Schools
Ricks, the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class, also set his commitment date.
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
Alabama hoops 'almost at full strength' to start 2022-23 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is nearing full strength. Three days before its first game of the 2022-23 season, the Crimson Tide is set to have 11 of its 12 scholarship players available for Longwood. Both Charles Bediako and Darius Miles, who missed the Oct. 29 charity exhibition against Southern Ilinois, have returned to the practice court, while Nimari Burnett, who missed the Oct. 16 scrimmage at TCU, is no longer limited.
LSU coach says facing rival Alabama and Saban ‘a privilege’
If first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly had remained at Notre Dame, there was no guarantee he would get another shot to coach against Alabama’s Nick Saban. From now until one of them leaves his current post, they’ll be on opposite sidelines at least once a year. And odds are the stakes will be high — as they are this week.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas
Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
Five-Star Quarterback Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Calif., native announced his decision live on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. "Alabama's the standard for college football. I want to be coached hard by coach Saban and coach O'Brien. It's a special place and it's the highest level of football," said Sayin.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
247Sports
