ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Alabama hoops 'almost at full strength' to start 2022-23 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is nearing full strength. Three days before its first game of the 2022-23 season, the Crimson Tide is set to have 11 of its 12 scholarship players available for Longwood. Both Charles Bediako and Darius Miles, who missed the Oct. 29 charity exhibition against Southern Ilinois, have returned to the practice court, while Nimari Burnett, who missed the Oct. 16 scrimmage at TCU, is no longer limited.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas

Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban

LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Five-Star Quarterback Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Calif., native announced his decision live on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. "Alabama's the standard for college football. I want to be coached hard by coach Saban and coach O'Brien. It's a special place and it's the highest level of football," said Sayin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy