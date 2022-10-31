Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses why LSU has 'improved dramatically' since the season began
Nick Saban and No. 6 Alabama will look to cash in on a victory at No. 10 LSU if they wnat to advance to the SEC title game. The teams are joined by No. 11 Ole Miss in a 3-way tie in the West division. The Tigers went on a...
The Alabama players and matchups you need to know as LSU gets set for the battle of the West
The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to come into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a top-ten battle that could decide the SEC West. Here are all of the players and matchups that LSU fans need to be aware of so that they can be as prepared as possible heading into the game.
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
Five predictions for Alabama-LSU
Five predictions for sixth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 10 LSU Saturday (6 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Tiger Stadium.
Joel Klatt Explains Why Alabama Could Be On Upset Alert This Saturday
In a matchup between two of the top teams in the SEC West, the LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Death Valley. While Alabama currently sits at No.6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one prominent analyst thinks 10th-ranked LSU will give the Crimson ...
247Sports
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
LSU coach says facing rival Alabama and Saban ‘a privilege’
If first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly had remained at Notre Dame, there was no guarantee he would get another shot to coach against Alabama’s Nick Saban. From now until one of them leaves his current post, they’ll be on opposite sidelines at least once a year. And odds are the stakes will be high — as they are this week.
Alabama hoops 'almost at full strength' to start 2022-23 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is nearing full strength. Three days before its first game of the 2022-23 season, the Crimson Tide is set to have 11 of its 12 scholarship players available for Longwood. Both Charles Bediako and Darius Miles, who missed the Oct. 29 charity exhibition against Southern Ilinois, have returned to the practice court, while Nimari Burnett, who missed the Oct. 16 scrimmage at TCU, is no longer limited.
What QB Colin Hurley's addition means to LSU's quarterback room
Hurley brings stability, immense potential to future of quarterback room in Baton Rouge. Much more on the impact of the Tigers' new quarterback commit.
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about injuries, Bryce Young
LSU’s Brian Kelly was the first head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly media teleconference on Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Kelly was asked a number of questions, including the latest on the Tigers’ injuries and about Alabama. Below is everything he said...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas
Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
Mother of top target Kaden Cooper: Alabama 'fits what we're looking for'
Alabama basketball target Kaden Cooper's mother, Stephanie, goes in-depth on the Crimson Tide, and when a decision could be made.
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings
LSU is officially a Top-10 team, according to the first round of college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Tigers came in at No. 10 and are currently No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama, LSU's opponent this Saturday, is No. 6...
247Sports
