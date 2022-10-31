Read full article on original website
KTTS
Deadly Rise In Sleep-Related Deaths Of Infants
(KTTS News) — Infant sleep deaths have jumped 150% in Springfield this year. Springfield Police say 10 infants have died in 2022 because of unsafe sleeping conditions, compared with four deaths last year. Police are reminding caregivers to make sure children are placed alone, on their back and in...
Infant sleep deaths in Springfield more than double compared to last year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Infant sleep-related deaths in Springfield have increased 150% in 2022 compared to last year’s numbers. In 2021, there were a total of four infant sleep-related deaths, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. So far this year, there have been 10 deaths — an increase of 150% with two […]
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
KYTV
Mercy begins construction of its new multispecialty building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - To expand access to health care in a growing area, Mercy has broken ground on its newest multispecialty building, which will bring primary care, outpatient therapy services, and occupational medicine to west Springfield. The new building, located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St., will...
KYTV
Springfield homeless outreach center launches resource ap, opens family shelter for winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Springfield, one group is stepping up its efforts to get homeless people the resources they need. Tuesday, The Connecting Grounds Outreach launched its free Shelter SGF app. “Homelessness is an issue that we have to address. Housing is healthcare. Housing is sobriety. Housing is mental...
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
ksmu.org
Sam Hamra awarded Springfield key to the city
Sam Hamra’s company Hamra Enterprises owns and operates 156 restaurants and additional real estate projects in Missouri and elsewhere in the U.S. According to news releases, Hamra is the child of a Lebanese immigrant who grew up in the Missouri Bootheel before attending the Gulf Coast Military Academy and the University of Missouri. In the 1950s, Hamra served in the U.S. Army in Germany and in Maryland — and from 1997 to 2003 was appointed by the U.S. President as a civilian Army aide for the Western District of Missouri.
$6 million awarded in asbestos lawsuit against Ford, other companies
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury has ruled that Ford Motor Co. and other companies must pay $6 million to a Missouri family over claims that a woman's death was caused by exposure to asbestos, including from dust generated during brake repairs. Linda Behling of Springfield died of...
ksmu.org
Weekend Outlook November 4-6, 2022
Kids 36 months and younger are invited to Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (11/4) at 10 at the Library Station. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin invites kids to learn about bison during the Little Acorns program, Bison Stampede, Friday morning (11/4) at 10:30. Registration is required.
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
KYTV
Study finds teacher shortages due to public perception of career; former Springfield teacher agrees
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher shortages have impacted schools across the country and here in the Ozarks. A study by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) looked to find out why. The GAO did this study after the pandemic escalated the issue of teachers leaving the profession, fewer people being interested...
Tensions are high as Springfield voters decide on Galloway Village rezoning issue
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A “yes” or a “no” on question one could be the deciding factor of what you see across Sequiota Park. Now in less than a week, it will all boil down to the voters of Springfield. Whether people vote yes or no will decide if Elevation Enterprise, LLC will be allowed to build an […]
KYTV
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
iheart.com
The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens
It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
KYTV
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share thoughts on abotion. Incumbent Democrat Crystal Quade and Republican challenger Stephanos Freeman share thoughts on abortion policy. MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri State Senate District 30 discuss abortion policy. Updated: 3 hours ago. Incumbent Republican Lincoln Hough and Democratic...
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
After a warm day, widespread thunderstorms will high wind in spots will move across the Ozarks. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene of an accident.
KYTV
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
