ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

Deadly Rise In Sleep-Related Deaths Of Infants

(KTTS News) — Infant sleep deaths have jumped 150% in Springfield this year. Springfield Police say 10 infants have died in 2022 because of unsafe sleeping conditions, compared with four deaths last year. Police are reminding caregivers to make sure children are placed alone, on their back and in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Sam Hamra awarded Springfield key to the city

Sam Hamra’s company Hamra Enterprises owns and operates 156 restaurants and additional real estate projects in Missouri and elsewhere in the U.S. According to news releases, Hamra is the child of a Lebanese immigrant who grew up in the Missouri Bootheel before attending the Gulf Coast Military Academy and the University of Missouri. In the 1950s, Hamra served in the U.S. Army in Germany and in Maryland — and from 1997 to 2003 was appointed by the U.S. President as a civilian Army aide for the Western District of Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Weekend Outlook November 4-6, 2022

Kids 36 months and younger are invited to Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (11/4) at 10 at the Library Station. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin invites kids to learn about bison during the Little Acorns program, Bison Stampede, Friday morning (11/4) at 10:30. Registration is required.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
iheart.com

The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens

It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share thoughts on abotion. Incumbent Democrat Crystal Quade and Republican challenger Stephanos Freeman share thoughts on abortion policy. MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri State Senate District 30 discuss abortion policy. Updated: 3 hours ago. Incumbent Republican Lincoln Hough and Democratic...
WILLARD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy