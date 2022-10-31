Read full article on original website
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Growing Up Farley Graphic Novel to Chronicle Chris Farley's Comedy Origins
25 years after his untimely death, comedy legend Chris Farley is becoming the subject of a new biographical comic book from Z2 Comics. Growing Up Farley will explore the Saturday Night Live star's childhood and formative years, as related by his brother and fellow comedian, Kevin Farley. Growing Up Farley...
Joni Mitchell Surprises Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ Cast With Backstage Visit on Opening Night
Oscar winner Cameron Crowe made his official Broadway debut Thursday with the opening night of “Almost Famous,” the musical adaptation of his 2000 film, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The special night was highlighted by a rare public appearance by music legend Joni Mitchell. Crowe’s longtime friend had a seat in the audience, but then surprised the cast and crew with backstage champagne toast after the performance. Mitchell chatted with Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny Lane, as well as fellow actors Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes. “It’s an elixir that is really hard to contain that...
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Is Preparing a Peter Pan Horror Movie Too
The viral, low-budget horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to theaters but the director already has sites on another public-domain horror movie concept. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events announced that it will release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher movie to theaters on February 15 across the U.S., with plans to showcase the film in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Did What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
The animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be a very different beast from the comics that share its name, but it brings something vital to the table. The first season does something even Star Wars: The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.
Henry Cavill Can’t Wait to Work with James Gunn’s Version of DC - IGN the Fix: Entertainment
James Gunn has long been one of the most famous names in superhero filmmaking, his influence felt across both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. But for Henry Cavill at least, who is currently enjoying a bit of a moment in the DCEU himself, Gunn apparently remains a bit of an unknown quantity.
How to Watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Release Date and Streaming
Weird Al is one of the most beloved parody musicians of all time. With so many music biopics arriving in recent years, it was only fitting that Weird Al got his own -- and starring Daniel Radcliffe no less. Our review of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story calls it a totally true story that is both funny and bizarre.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Official Character Introduction Trailer
Meet the cast of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me in this latest trailer for the upcoming horror game, featuring Paul Kaye as Charlie Lonnit, Jessie Buckley as Kate Wilder, Fehinti Balogun as Mark Nestor, Gloria Obianyo as Jamie Tiergan, and Nikki Patel as Erin Keeman. Will the...
Kevin Feige Reveals He Put Together Script for Namor 18 Years Ago; Michael B. Jordan Open to MCU Return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce Namor the Sub-Mariner for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was created in early 1939 and is the first known comic book antihero. The iconic character is also one of the most popular Marvel characters, but we never saw him in the MCU. Now, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has revealed that Namor has been in the works for over 18 years.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Is Getting a Theatrical Release
The viral, low-budget horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to theaters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events announced that it will release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher movie to theaters on February 15 across the U.S., with plans to showcase the film in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Digs Deeper Into This Lost Era
Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The High Republic initiative has been dedicated to exploring a little-known piece of the Star Wars timeline, showcasing the many Jedi Knights who defended the Republic during its final golden age, centuries before the events of the movies. Now Lucasfilm and Abrams Books are digging even deeper into this fascinating setting with the upcoming reference book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic.
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Frank Grillo
Featuring Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (played by Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (played by Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on!
