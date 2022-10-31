ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shotguns beer with 49ers WAGs during win over Rams

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BR6Mt_0itNCvIY00

It was a Sunday Funday to remember for George Kittle’s favorite fan, wife Claire.

As the 49ers routed the Super Bowl champion Rams, Claire got the celebrations rolling inside SoFi Stadium, where she and her pals playfully shotgunned beers in a suite.

In a video posted on Instagram, Claire and her group — which included Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Kayla Nicole, the on-and-off girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — can be seen drinking from Bud Light cans without pause, with Kayla later declaring Mrs. Kittle the winner.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3u4A_0itNCvIY00
Claire Kittle (bottom right) shotguns a beer with her pals, including Kayla Nicole (center) and Kristin Juszczyk (second from top right), during the 49ers-Rams game on Sunday.
Instagram/Kayla Nicole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AewFv_0itNCvIY00
Kayla Nicole declared Claire Kittle the winner following the contest.
Instagram/Kayla Nicole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qOLN_0itNCvIY00
Claire Kittle and pals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday during the 49ers-Rams game.
Instagram

While Claire dominated in the suite, Kittle did the same on the field, recording a touchdown in the 31-14 win over their division rival.

So far this season, Kittle — who missed the first two games due to a groin injury — has recorded 28 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle is currently in his sixth season with the 49ers, who originally drafted him in 2017. The team signed him to a five-year, $75 million extension in August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXnxD_0itNCvIY00
49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Rams on Sunday.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTH1d_0itNCvIY00
Claire Kittle poses beside her husband, 49ers tight end George Kittle.
Instagram/Claire Kittle

Claire, a travel enthusiast , has supported Kittle throughout his career in San Francisco, even penning a sweet tribute in July as the team kicked off training camp.

“Let’s freaking ride this year, I love you beyond. You’re incredible you’re a badass you amaze me kick some freaking ass,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The 49ers will next host the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Yardbarker

49ers Notebook: Impact of Wilson trade; Aiyuk breaks out; Mitchell, Armstead updates; Defense gets its swagger back

The San Francisco 49ers have had issues keeping their running backs healthy. They've had issues keeping everyone healthy, but the depth at running back has been tested over the years. Tuesday's biggest 49ers-related storyline was the team trading running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick. General manager John Lynch discussed the decision at length during a conference call shortly after the trade deadline had passed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make

One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy