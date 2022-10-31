ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wG5w_0itNCqsv00

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in season four of The Witcher .

The Superman actor has played the lead role of Geralt of Rivia for seasons one to three, but will not return after that.

Netflix announced on Saturday, 29 October, that the Australian star would be taking over the role.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four,” Cavill said in a statement issued by Netflix.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’

J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Tyla

People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'

If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise

The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
netflixjunkie.com

“Henry is not the troublemaker here” – Millie Bobby Brown Praises Reel-life Brother Henry Cavill Over a Chaotic Question

Ahead of Enola Holmes‘ release, interviews with Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have been making the most noise. Hollywood enthusiasts and the Stranger Things fandom have been eagerly waiting for both megastars to come together once again on screen. Therefore, any event that gives an insight into the show has been the talk of the town for a while.
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’

Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
wegotthiscovered.com

A nightmare-inducing horror keeps it in the family by seizing the #1 spot on streaming

We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
netflixjunkie.com

Can Jason Bateman Match the Legacy of the Great James Gandolfini As He Competes for His 3rd SAG Award

Jason Bateman is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. Bateman’s role as Marty Byrde in the Netflix original drama was a role played to perfection. The actor completely nailed his part in the drama series. And undoubtedly, his performance did not go unrewarded as the actor won two Screen Actors Guild awards so far and is now competing for his third title. But will he be able to match the legacy of legendary actor James Gandolfini who won three SAG awards for Best Drama Actor?
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
The Independent

‘Like Leatherface wearing the face of his victims’: Netflix fans condemn ‘sick’ irony of Blockbuster series

Netflix viewers have criticised the “sick” irony behind the premise of its latest comedy series Blockbuster.The eight-episode sitcom stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last Blockbuster Video store.While the now-defunct chain of video and DVD rental shops was once criticised for driving small independent competitors out of business, Blockbuster has since become an object of fond nostalgia for many people in the age of streaming.However, as many viewers have pointed out, there’s a strange irony in Netflix developing a series celebrating the charm of Blockbuster, when the streaming service had a large hand in the...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy