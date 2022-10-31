ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tredyffrin Township, PA

Headquartered in Tredyffrin Township, New Immune-Support Beverage Will Make You More of a ‘Happy Being’

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyJ0j_0itNCmbF00
From left: Dutch Buckley, Chris Conway, and Josemaria Silvestrini.Image via Happy Being.

Make way for Happy Being, a new immune-support beverage that has hit the shelves, provides health benefits, and is a way to cool down for the summer, writes Courtney Diener-Stokes for The Daily Local News.

Headquartered in Tredyffrin Township, the white tea-based drink was founded by Chris Conway, Josemaria Silvestrini, and Dutch Buckley. It was designed to target the root cellular problems of health issues, rather than just treating symptoms. 

“It reduces inflammation, can give you more energy, improve gut health, helps with brain fog and depression,” said Conway, who is also the owner of Solutions 4 Health in Wayne. “When you dampen the overall body’s inflammation, you just feel better.” 

The trio wanted a way to improve their own health circumstances when they went into the field of health and wellness. Now, they can share their life-improving creation through three flavors: Peach Rose, Cucumber Mint, and Blueberry Raspberry. 

“Everybody is attuned to self-care, today more so than ever,” said Silvestrini. “People are taking much more control and responsibility for their own health.” 

Read more about Happy Being in The Daily Local News.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in June 2022.

