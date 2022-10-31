Man seen in wheelchair on 405 Freeway was seeking services at VA, authorities say

A man in a wheelchair was spotted on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Saturday night, according to news reports. The man was not hurt and was detained by the California Highway Patrol. (Gina Ferazzi/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The man was not hurt and was detained by the California Highway Patrol just before midnight.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a man in a flannel shirt and a blue surgical mask propelling himself in a wheelchair on the busy freeway. He first travels in the slow lane, then moves into a middle lane as drivers hit their brakes. At one point a motorist drives behind the man with hazard lights flashing. A videographer is heard yelling at the man to get off of the freeway, but he does not respond.

CHP officers stopped and detained the man somewhere near Santa Monica Boulevard around 11:50 p.m., authorities said.

The man was reportedly distraught after attempting to seek services at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles, CHP Officer Gianfranco Pepi said.

When officers questioned the man, he told them he was traveling to a homeless shelter in the South Los Angeles area, Pepi said. The officers gave him a ride, but the shelter was closed when they arrived.

Police brought the man back to the West Los Angeles area, and he was able to get services from the VA, Pepi said.

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CHP officials said the incident was reported as a pedestrian on the freeway. Reports of pedestrians on the freeway are not uncommon, said CHP Officer Alicia Kolter.

"In Southern California, there are many instances of pedestrians reported walking on the freeway," Kolter said. "Because this pedestrian was in a wheelchair changes it slightly, but not much."

Though police received multiple calls about the man on the freeway, no traffic collisions were reported, authorities said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .