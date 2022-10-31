Monday's Transactions
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve. Signed CB Ryan Smith and WR Tyler Johnson to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Sent LW Drake Caggiula to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sent D Guillaume Brisebois to Abbotsford (AHL).
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
