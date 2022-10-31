ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FOOTBALL
National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve. Signed CB Ryan Smith and WR Tyler Johnson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Sent LW Drake Caggiula to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sent D Guillaume Brisebois to Abbotsford (AHL).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

