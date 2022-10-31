Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Rounds Out Main Cast

Fox has added five new cast members to its upcoming comedy “ Animal Control .”

Michael Rowland (“This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Pause with Sam Jay”), Grace Palmer (“Good Grief,” “The Dead Lands”), Gerry Dee (“Mr. D,” “The Moodys”), Kelli Ogmundson (“Cavendish,” “Phantom Pups”), and Alvina August (“Nancy Drew,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have all joined the single-cam series. They join previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, and Ravi Patel.

Full character descriptions can be found below.

“Animal Control” was originally ordered at Fox in June . It is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be Fox’s first wholly owned live-action comedy. It hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill also executive producing. McHale will executive produce in addition to starring. Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.

Rowland is repped by Tigerman Management and UTA. Palmer is repped by LINK Entertainment and Johnson and Laird Management. Dee is repped by Connekt Creative. Ogmundson is repped by Carrie Wheeler Entertainment. August is repped by Buchwald and Elevate Entertainment in the U.S., and Performers Management in Canada.

Character Descriptions :

MICHAEL ROWLAND will portray Fred “Shred” Taylor, the optimistic rookie Animal Control officer and Frank’s (McHale) new partner. The former professional snowboarder blew out his knee three months shy of the Olympics, but even that hasn’t soured his upbeat outlook on life.

GRACE PALMER will portray Victoria Sands, the hedonistic free spirit of the Animal Control officers. Not one to stay-at-home, Victoria is the complete opposite of her partner Amit (Patel).

GERRY DEE is Templeton Dudge, an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder. He’s gunning for Emily’s (Lovell) job and relies on Dolores (Ogmundson) to keep him apprised of any catastrophes that have gone down on her watch.

KELLI OGMUNDSON will portray Dolores Stubb, the receptionist at the Animal Control precinct. She’s the office killjoy who adores Templeton (Dee), the officer from another precinct who is gunning for Emily’s job.

ALVINA AUGUST is Dr. Summers, the Animal Control veterinarian. Frank has been crushing on her for months, but this vet happens to be a huge fan of winter sports and is wowed by Shred.