‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock

By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spo4z_0itNCa0X00

UPDATED : Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “ Friday the 13th ” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller , who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series.

“’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series ‘Crystal Lake,’” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

Miller and Toberoff, his attorney, were previously involved in a lengthy court case in an attempt to obtain the rights to the original film’s screenplay for Miller. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Miller’s favor in 2021, giving him the U.S. rights to the screenplay. Miller and Toberoff have non-exclusive foreign rights as well and by bringing in Barsamian, the project has access to all of the other elements from the films.

Fuller is known for creating or co-creating shows like “Hannibal” at NBC, “Pushing Daisies” at ABC, “Dead Like Me” at Showtime, “American Gods” at Starz, and “Star Trek: Discovery” at Paramount+. He is also known for his work on “Star Trek: Voyager” as well as “Heroes.”

He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“I discovered ‘Friday the 13th’ in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”

The original “Friday the 13th” was released in 1980. In that film, Jason is a child who drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. His death leads his mother Pamela to seek revenge against the counselors she blamed for her son’s death. It grossed nearly $60 million against a reported budget of $550,000.

Since then, there have been eleven further films in the franchise, including “Jason X,” “Freddy vs. Jason,” and the 2009 reboot. Jason became the main antagonist beginning with the second film.

Note: An earlier version of this story stated that “Crystal Lake” would not be able to use elements from any “Friday the 13th” films except for the first film. The story has been amended to reflect that it can, in fact.

Variety

Variety

