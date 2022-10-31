ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lupita Nyong’o Brings Power Dressing to Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in Ashlyn Jumpsuit With ‘Black Panther’ Cast

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAqL4_0itNCVXm00

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 29 wearing an elegant black-and-white ensemble.

For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeve white jumpsuit from Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection. It featured a crisscross fabric neckline and a black overlay bodice with a black bow at the center. The wide leg pants had a billowing, wide-leg effect.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYhtm_0itNCVXm00
Lupita Nyong’o attends Ebony Power 100 in Los Angeles on Oct. 29

Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection, designed by creative director and founder Ashlynn Park, was inspired by motherhood and the idea of “running around like crazy and grabbing whatever you can find to wear.” The designer is also a finalist for the 2022 LVMH Prize.

Nyong’o was styled by her go-to collaborator, Micaela Erlanger. Erlanger has been the force behind some of Nyongo’s most notable looks, including her blue Prada dress that she wore when she won her 2014 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “12 Years a Slave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4EIU_0itNCVXm00
Lupita Nyong’o attends Ebony Power 100 in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Nyong’o went for a dramatic evening makeup look, with a glossy ruby-red lip, red blush and purple eye shadow with a smokey effect. For hair, she had curly tresses in the front and two buns on the top of her head reminiscent of the Japanese odango style.

Nyong’o is in the middle of promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where she is reprising her role as Nakia in the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” She joins returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke in the sequel, alongside newcomers Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzgLn_0itNCVXm00
Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira at Ebony Power 100 on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles.

The Ebony Power 100 Gala honors outstanding Black professionals across a variety of industries ranging from entertainment to business. This year’s honorees included the cast of “Black Panther,” Spike Lee, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones.

WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed Intimissimi tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Angela Bassett Holds Court in Purple Moschino Peplum Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant purple dress by Moschino on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” To celebrate reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel to “Black Panther,” Bassett’s silhouette incorporated a pleated peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, and a pleated peplum hemline with a floor-length skirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated with a pair of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
wegotthiscovered.com

Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
HelloBeautiful

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
