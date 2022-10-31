ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief Twit Elon Musk Is Pushing For Twitter To Charge For Verification, Users Think That’s A Bad Idea

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Elon Musk, aka Phony Stark, aka “Chief Twit,” is on a mission to ruin Twitter, and so far, he’s doing a pretty good damn job.

The Musk era at Twitter has officially begun, and it’s already a clusterf*** thanks to some critical firings, the rise of N-Word usage, the return of problematic Twitter users, and one decision that has Twitter users already scratching their heads.

The Verge reports that Elon Musk has told his company to find a way to implement a way to start charging people to have the highly-coveted blue verification check next to their names.

The Tesla chief has given the Twitter team to get the plan up and running by Nov. 7, or Musk will fire them.

Per The Verge:

The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

The website also reports those who already have a blue check can lose their verified status if they don’t subscribe to the new service in 90 days.

The “blue check” was once a status symbol many users hoped to acquire, but its sole purpose was to verify legit accounts for celebrities, news outlets, athletes, and other public figures.

It was necessary at a time when fake accounts of celebrities and public figures were popping up left and right and sharing false information.

Now, Musk is on a mission to cheapen the blue check’s value, and it looks like there is nothing that will stop him.

Twitter Sounds Off On The Verification Subscription Service

As expected, this dumb idea is not sitting well with current users roasting Musk, who is spearheading Twitter’s downfall.

“Between the embarrassment of tweeting out then hurriedly deleting fake news from an outlet notorious for it to the eye-wateringly bad paid verification plan it’s hard to see how the first 48 hours of Dollar Store Ozymandias buying a $44bn website could have gone much worse,” screenwriter and author Gary Whitta tweeted.

Another user noted, “charging for verification is how you get a lot of the legitimate accounts to drop their blue checks, and a bunch of spammers to buy them because it increases the chances they’ll be able to empty wallets.”

You can peep more reactions to Elon Musk’s dumb a** verification subscription below.

