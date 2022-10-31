ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football's Gemon Green retains attorney after suffering concussion in tunnel incident

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
Michigan football defensive back Gemon Green has retained Tom Mars of Mars Law Firm to represent him in a lawsuit against Michigan State players after he was "assaulted" in the tunnel on Saturday night following U-M's 29-7 win over MSU , Mars confirmed to the Free Press.

"When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice," Mars said in a written statement. "There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct.  Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist.

"I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law."

MITCH ALBOM: Michigan's win over MSU marred by violence in Big House tunnel

There were no further specifics on who the charges will be filed against or the specific nature of the charges.

This comes just hours after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he "can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges ," and identified the two Michigan players who were attacked as Green and fellow defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows.

Video on social media, in one instance, shows McBurrows being hit and kicked by a handful of Spartans players.

Another video showed an MSU player swinging a helmet at Green. MSU suspended four players — Tank Brown, Angelo Grose, Khary Crump and Zion Young — indefinitely as of Sunday night as the investigation continues.

Harbaugh explained that in addition to the videos circulating on social media, he saw a "tunnel cam" by ABC that comes from a higher angle that showed even more that he'd initially seen.

"Right now we have an ongoing police investigation, what happened in the tunnel was egregious, sickening to watch," Harbaugh said. "There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation.

"The videos are bad. It's clear what transpired, it seems very open and shut as they say."

Tucker addressed the incident at the start of his weekly news conference on Monday afternoon in East Lansing.

"We're note here to make any excuses for he behaviors Saturday," Tucker said. "They are unacceptable. It's also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game and we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.

'THERE IS NO EXCUSE': Mel Tucker on Michigan State players ganging up on U-M player: 'There is no excuse'

"We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and of course all of our student-athletes, past and present."

Defensive back Rod Moore said the whole team was saddened and frustrated by what happened and that it was particularly tough in his room, the defensive backs, since it was two teammates from their unit. When Moore and Harbaugh spoke with reporters Monday morning, the team had not met formally since Saturday evening.

Sunday is an off-day for players to get treatment and for coaches to game plan and the team does not practice until Monday afternoon.

"It was uncalled for, it's a football game, there's no reason for a team to do something like that especially against two people," Moore said. "I'm really close with Ja'Den and just to see that video, I couldn't keep watching it because like me, I like defending my brothers and I couldn't be up there to defend them.

"So that hurt, especially all of us in the same room, it was just like we couldn't defend them, so it made everybody upset but we just have to move on because there's nothing we can do now."

As Michigan State made its way up the tunnel, video shows the two defensive backs also heading up the tunnel to get to their locker room, while the majority of the Wolverines were still on the field. Harbaugh was asked why they were not with the rest of their team and separated from the Spartans.

"They were walking up the tunnel exactly how they have each of the last games," Harbaugh said. "Those two players did the same thing the Penn State game, did the same thing the previous games. They, they go up the tunnel with the other players."

When asked if Green will be available for Saturday's game at Rutgers, Harbaugh said "I don't know."

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari contributed to this report. Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Gemon Green retains attorney after suffering concussion in tunnel incident

