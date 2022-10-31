ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Rutherford Source

Grand Ole Opry to Host Public Memorial Service for Loretta Lynn

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.
Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards

Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
tvinsider.com

6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’

Country music stars and fans celebrated the life of the late legend Loretta Lynn, on October 30, nearly a month after her passing. CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, featured appearances from Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek, Jack White, and many more. Hosted by family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the special was a tribute to Lynn’s music legacy and all those she touched throughout her career, including her daughter, granddaughter, and closest associates.
US 103.3

US 103.3

