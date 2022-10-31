Read full article on original website
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
Alan Jackson Delivers Heartfelt Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Sweet Performance Of “Where Her Heart Has Always Been”
Alan Jackson does it again. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry last night, he honored her with a stunning performance of his song “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”. From his 2021 Where Have You...
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Loretta Lynn Once Said Seeing Beverly D’Angelo as Patsy Cline in ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Was Painful
Loretta Lynn once revealed that seeing 'Vacation' actor Beverly D'Angelo dressed as country music icon Patsy Cline for 'Coal Miner's Daughter' was hurtful.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Grand Ole Opry to Host Public Memorial Service for Loretta Lynn
“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards
Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
George Strait Absolutely Crushes A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
From one country icon to another. George Strait honored the late, great Loretta Lynn with an incredible performance of her very first #1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta...
Coal Miner’s Daughter: Thousands of fans gather to honor Loretta Lynn
It was an emotional tribute as Nashville celebrated the life of country music legend Loretta Lynn. The star-studded memorial drew crowds as far as the eye could see.
tvinsider.com
6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’
Country music stars and fans celebrated the life of the late legend Loretta Lynn, on October 30, nearly a month after her passing. CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, featured appearances from Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek, Jack White, and many more. Hosted by family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the special was a tribute to Lynn’s music legacy and all those she touched throughout her career, including her daughter, granddaughter, and closest associates.
