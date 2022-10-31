ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan's Gemon Green plans to press charges after tunnel altercation with Michigan State

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvbeN_0itNCAFl00

One of the Michigan players who was caught up in the altercation with Michigan State players after Saturday’s Big Ten game has retained an attorney and intends to press charges.

Gemon Green’s attorney released a statement Monday saying his client suffered a concussion and other injuries in the melee.

“When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice,” attorney Tom Mars said in a statement. “There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law.”

Green’s father spoke to an ESPN reporter.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the incident Monday.

“Right now we have an ongoing police investigation,” Harbaugh said. “What happened in the tunnel was egregious. Sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now.”

Harbaugh added that an ABC camera placed in a “higher elevation” shows “much more of what took place” during the incident.

“There needs to be accountability,” he said. “There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It’s clear what transpired. This is very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.

“I’m coming from this from a perspective of being a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program, and we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously. An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable.”

