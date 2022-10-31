Michigan's Gemon Green plans to press charges after tunnel altercation with Michigan State

One of the Michigan players who was caught up in the altercation with Michigan State players after Saturday’s Big Ten game has retained an attorney and intends to press charges.

Gemon Green’s attorney released a statement Monday saying his client suffered a concussion and other injuries in the melee.

“When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice,” attorney Tom Mars said in a statement. “There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law.”

Green’s father spoke to an ESPN reporter.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the incident Monday.