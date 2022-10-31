Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics
Soccer's top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality
Conflicting reports of curfew in Ukraine's Kherson
Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in the Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Friday that a curfew had been imposed in the city but then swiftly backtracked and said no such limits were in place.
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Comments / 0