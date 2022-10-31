ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chip Kelly: Pac-12 after dark hurts UCLA stars' chances of winning national awards

By Ben Bolch
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dE6sS_0itNC42e00

Does a Heisman Trophy candidacy exist if no one can see it?

UCLA has two of the nation’s most riveting players in Zach Charbonnet and Dorian Thompson-Robinson , but a second consecutive late start might send East Coast viewers to bed before Charbonnet jukes a defender or Thompson-Robinson zips a pass.

That leaves Bruins coach Chip Kelly as his stars’ chief lobbyist ahead of his team’s 7:30 p.m. PDT kickoff against Arizona State on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

“The only thing that’s sad about starting at 7:30 at night is we have a running back that’s No. 2 in the country in all-purpose yards and three-quarters of the country doesn’t get a chance to see him play,” Kelly said Monday of a game that will be broadcast by FS1. “How many people on the East Coast saw that run [against Stanford] that we just talked about for Zach? Part of being able to play earlier in the day is those highlights are shown throughout the day.

“I could tell you the highlights of all the games that occurred at noon ‘cause we were in our hotel room, we were here [at the Luskin Center on campus] and you could watch all of them. So part of the one thing that’s sad about playing those night games is the exposure that our student-athletes don’t get that other student-athletes get.”

Kelly went on to list a handful of players including Charbonnet and Thompson-Robinson in addition to edge rusher Laiatu Latu , one of the Pac-12’s sack leaders less than a year after having medically retired, and standout receiver Jake Bobo who might be overlooked because of another so-called Pac-12 After Dark game.

“There’s a bunch of really, really good football players here and at all the schools on the West Coast,” Kelly said. “And that’s one of the reasons why we’re excited about going to the Big Ten is that there’s better exposure for you by going to the Big Ten. I don’t know what the monetary figure on that exposure is, but I think it’s a big deal. You want to have the country see them.”

UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 is expected to generate earlier kickoff times for conference games. One person with knowledge of the proposed scheduling models not authorized to comment publicly because they have not been finalized said that most games would start earlier in the day, with an occasional start in the late-night television window.

“That’s why I’ll commend our administration about that move to the Big Ten,” Kelly said of the increased viewership that comes with earlier starts. “There’s a huge monetary gain going to the Big Ten, but I think the exposure that our student-athletes get — and that’s what our goal is all the time, the main thing has to be about our student-athletes — and the more exposure we can get our student-athletes by moving to that league is a really cool deal.”

UCLA has largely avoided late starts this season. Its 7:36 p.m. kickoff against Stanford last weekend was the latest Saturday start the team had faced all season, in addition to a similar Friday night start against Washington. The Bruins’ other kickoff times this season: 11 a.m. (twice), 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (twice) and 2 p.m.

Besides the lack of exposure, Kelly said he did not like waiting all day for kickoff.

“I see zero benefit,” Kelly said of the late starts before listing two reasons they exist. “Television. Money … I don’t think any player or any coach would say, ‘Hey, what do you want to do tomorrow?’ ‘Well, let’s sit around all day and do something tomorrow night.’ That’s not what competitors want to do. They want to play.”

Those who tune out the Bruins are missing two of the nation’s most dynamic players. With 170.8 all-purpose yards per game, the hard-charging Charbonnet trails only Pittsburgh’s Israel Abanikanda (177.8) in that category. Charbonnet’s 137.7 yards rushing per game ranks No. 3 nationally, behind only Alabama-Birmingham’s DeWayne McBride (163.7) and Illinois’ Chase Brown (151).

Having already produced a season’s worth of highlights, Thompson-Robinson ranks No. 10 nationally with a 165.7 passer efficiency rating while leading a 10th -ranked team that remains in the running for its first Pac-12 championship since 1998.

Winning the rest of their games while moving into contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals might be the only way for the Bruins to counteract the late starts.

“I mean, we can’t really control it, everybody can see the replay and the highlights,” running back Kazmeir Allen said, “so I would say that’s the only cool part about it.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

THE LATEST: Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Details Recruitment

Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon coaching staff are hard at work evaluating and recruiting the next great signal caller for the Ducks. Dante Moore is in the fold for 2023, but Oregon has tabbed Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown as a top priority in the 2024 class.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3

The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Yardbarker

The top college basketball freshmen to watch in 2022-23

The return of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are just two reasons the Bruins are a top-10 team in the preseason version of The Associated Press Top 25. Another reason could be the addition of Bailey, a five-star recruit from California's Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked the No. 2 shooting guard by ESPN. Bailey is expected to get his shot from the start, and it would not be surprising if he hit the ground running and became an instant factor for UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thehowleronline.org

New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl

The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out

The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cottagesgardens.com

The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M

If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
LONG BEACH, CA
Food Beast

Langer's Offers MASSIVE One-Pound Pastrami Sandwich for Godzilla Day

November 3rd celebrates the 68th anniversary of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster that stomped its way into our hearts for generations. Los Angeles' legendary Langer's Delicatessen is offering up monstrous combo that would give even the movie kaiju the meat sweats. In celebration of Godzilla Day, Langer's has created a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Aaron Paul, Wife, File Name Change Petition for Themselves, Son

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Why won’t Gavin Newsom endorse Karen Bass?

Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Among the heavyweight Democrats backing Rep. Karen Bass in the surprisingly tight Los Angeles mayor’s race, there is one glaring omission — Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom said early on in the campaign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localemagazine.com

8 OC Restaurants and Bars to Cozy Up in This Fall

From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County

Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County. Up and down the ticket on Orange County ballots, some major races are taking place that can have serious ramifications for the country and local politics. Two major congressional battles will take place, with Republican Michelle Steel looking to fend off Democratic challenger Jay Chen for Congressional District 45. In Congressional District 47, Democrat Katie Porter is looking to defeat former Republican Assemblymember Scott Baugh. In its 5th supervisorial district, sitting Democratic supervisor Katrina Foley is challenged by Patricia Bates. There are also the litany of city council races throughout the county that seem like potential tossups.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
458K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy