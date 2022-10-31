Florida treen threatened to blow up school “because she was bored"

Polk. County, FL - A 13-year-old student was arrested last week after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school "because she was bored."



According to the Haines City Police Department, graffiti reading "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" and "Date: 11.5.2022" were discovered in a bathroom at Boone Middle School on Wednesday.

School administrators, with the assistance of the School Resource Officer, identified a 13-year-old female student as the suspect.

When questioned, the teen admitted to writing on the wall "because she was bored."

Police checked the school for explosives and other potential threats, but none were found.

Law enforcement also conducted a safety check of the teenager’s home and found no weapons or dangerous items.

The student was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, injure or conduct an act of terrorism, which is a second degree felony.

Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck tells NBC Miami “we take every threat to our schools seriously. The safety of our students is vital and we will continue to send the message to everyone that there is no such thing as a harmless prank when it comes to making threats against our children.”