Mega Millions results for 11/01/22; 7 players win $1 million prizes or larger
LANSING, MI – Multiple players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $84 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Nov. 1. That means the drawing on Friday, Nov. 4 will be worth $119 million with a cash option of $59.1 million.
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion for drawing on Nov. 2, 4th largest jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Someone could literally become the country’s newest billionaire overnight Wednesday as the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Nov. 2 drawing is worth $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan CVS
LANSING, MI -- For the 5th time in the last two weeks, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Michigan. The latest winning ticket was sold at the CVS Pharmacy located at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31.
Live Powerball numbers for 10/31/22; jackpot worth $1 billion, 5th billion-dollar jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- For just the 5th time ever a lottery jackpot in the U.S. is worth $1 billion as that’s the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. The current jackpot is also the 2nd largest Powerball jackpot ever the second largest lottery prize of the year.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Powerball results for 10/31/22; did anyone win the $998 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Lottery players were unable to scare some extra luck on Halloween as there was no winner of the $998 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 will be worth $1.2 billion with a cash...
Michigan clears another $70M in pandemic unemployment overpayments
LANSING, MI – More people asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits are getting their bills cleared. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency issued waivers this week to claimants who submitted their gross pay instead of net pay when applying for jobless aid. The waivers erased about $70 million for...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Rents inch down across the country. See how Michigan compares.
Rent prices are starting to level after months of steep increases. Recent reports from Rent.com, Zumper and Realtor.com show promising signs for the rental market even though housing costs remain elevated. “The year-over-year change on the national level, it’s the first time it’s been in the single digits since October...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Multiple $1M Powerball winners sold in Michigan in October, here’s where they were bought
LANSING, MI -- There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner being sold, leading to an incredible $1 billion jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. As the jackpot continues to grow with each drawing, more and more players have been buying tickets. And even...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
Some Michigan households getting up to $575 for heating bills
LANSING, MI – Nearly 210,000 Michigan households are getting a check this month to help offset heating bills. Payments are going out to those who received Home Heating Credits in 2021. Households with seniors, those with disabilities and children under 5 years old are receiving $575. All other eligible...
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
80% of elk hunters found success during Michigan’s early-season, DNR says
LANSING, MI – Michigan officials are reporting a successful early-season for elk hunters. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, hunters were 80% successful during hunting period 1, which took place Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. There were 98 state...
lowellsfirstlook.com
The Restless Viking: Mining in Michigan
This article was originally published on July 20, 2020 on The Restless Viking website. As we hiked around the Keweenaw peninsula in upper Michigan we came across copper mining ruins. How did they mine copper? When did this industry cease production? How rustic were the mining towns? It was fascinating discovering the secrets of copper mining!
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
