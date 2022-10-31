Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Remittance Marketplace Model Unlocks Payments Innovation for GCC Expats
As elsewhere, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the remittance market has traditionally been dominated by a few major players. According to Amir Fardghassemi, founder and CEO at UAE-based financial super-app Jingle Pay, that lack of competition has contributed to a system where high transaction fees and unreasonable exchange rates are the order of the day.
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
Network International Enables 3DS2 Authentication for UAE Merchants
Network International has announced it is launching a new 3-D Secure 2 (3DS2) authentication solution in collaboration with Mastercard. With the collaboration, 3DS2 authentication using Mastercard’s Smart Interface will now be made available for merchants in the UAE “and beyond” using the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway to process eCommerce transactions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed Up to Beat Inflation
As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
Standard Chartered Backs Blockchain Payment Firm Partior
Financial services company Standard Chartered (SC) will invest in Partior, a blockchain-based clearing/settlement platform from Singapore. “Standard Chartered brings to the network its global payments expertise and clearing footprint, significantly strengthening Partior’s international reach and capabilities,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 3). The deal...
Saudi Arabia Central Bank Launches Open Banking Framework
The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia (SAMA) on Wednesday (Nov. 2) announced the launch of its open banking framework, which includes a set of legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards to enable banks and FinTechs to provide open banking services in the country. After Bahrain, Saudi Arabia becomes the second...
Orum and MX Partner on Money Movement Solutions for FinTechs
Payments platform Orum and open finance firm MX have partnered to make it easier for FinTechs to add innovative money movement and payments functionality to their apps. The partnership brings together Orum’s unified money movement application programming interface (API) and MX’s instant account verification (IAV) and balance check capabilities, the companies said Wednesday (Nov. 2) in a press release.
Digital Asset Payments Company StraitsX and Super App Grab Launch Purpose Bound Money
Digital payments in Asia just got a facelift with StraitsX and Grab’s introduction of Purpose Bound Money (PBM) as digital eCommerce vouchers. In a joint press release Wednesday (Nov. 2), both companies announced that they would be testing PBM with 5,000 selected trial participants during the 2022 Singapore Fintech Festival.
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
DoorDash Says It Will Not Raise Subscription Fee
Despite the high cost of delivery and the economic challenges of the aggregator model, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, stated that it has no intentions to raise the price of its DashPass membership any time soon. On a call with analysts Thursday (Nov. 3) discussing the company’s third...
UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise
The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
RoadSync and Fullbay Partner on Embedded Payments for Repair Shops
Digital financial platform RoadSync and heavy-duty repair solution Fullbay have partnered to make it easier for repair shops in the trucking industry to accept and manage fuel cards and fleet checks. The partnership adds a fully embedded fleet payments experience to Fullbay’s heavy-duty repair shop management platform, the companies said...
90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
Mondelēz Says Premium Brands Like Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury Will Avoid Consumer Trade-Down
Snack and candy giant Mondelēz International says its portfolio of premium food and beverage (F&B) brands will be protected from the worst of the trade-down trend even as rising prices continue to affect consumer behavior. This, as the parent company of Oreo, Cadbury, Ritz, Philadelphia Cream Cheese and three...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0