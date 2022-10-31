Read full article on original website
New York Jets Injury Update: Corey Davis, Jermaine Johnson, others
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media prior to practice today, the first in preparation for Week 9. Some recent injuries have hampered the Jets as of late, and Saleh shared some updates on multiple key players. New York Jets injury update:. Corey Davis:. Saleh stated...
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Breaking: New York Jets trade DE Jacob Martin ahead of deadline
Shortly before the trade deadline hit, the New York Jets made a move. The team moved on from free agent signing earlier this year in edge defender, Jacob Martin sending him to the Denver Broncos. There had been some buzz over the last week or two that Martin could be...
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
The New York Giants may have found something in CB Fabian Moreau
With the New York Giants dealing with various injuries all across the team, they have needed some guys to step up amidst the hardships, and Fabian Moreau has been the unsung catalyst to their highly unexpected 6-2 start this season. Moreau was signed to the active roster on September 28....
The New York Jets may have the league’s next star receiver
New York Jets first-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson was awarded Rookie of the Week earlier today. It was a well-earned honor for the rookie coming off of a day in which he caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, leading the Jets’ offense. Propelling the offense with exciting,...
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen hints at possible Saquon Barkley extension
New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has completely flipped the script after two disappointing seasons plagued by injury. Barkley played only two games back in 2020 and 13 in 2021, failing to reach 600 yards on the ground in both seasons. Fortunately, he’s completely revitalized his career, tallying...
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
New York Jets: Could any potential last-minute trades happen before the deadline?
For the first time in a long time, the New York Jets are competitive and in the middle of the playoff hunt at the trade deadline. Therefore, the approach leading up to this deadline is much different compared to essentially every other year in recent memory. Ironically though, while there...
A look at New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin’s great start
For years, the New York Jets had lacked a true, consistent, potential difference-making pass-catching tight end. This last offseason, Joe Douglas made it a clear priority to change that. The biggest, immediate-impact addition made by Douglas was the free-agent signing of Tyler Conklin. Conklin was coming from the Minnesota Vikings,...
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen could consider bringing back Odell Beckham Jr.
The New York Giants stayed put at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite some rumors and speculation, the Giants did not make any trades today. Wide receivers were dealt elsewhere as the Giants opted to maintain their future draft capital and win with the team they have in place. After the deadline passed, general manager Joe Schoen held a press conference where he explained his reasoning behind not making a trade. In the discussion, available free agent wide receivers were brought up, including former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Bringing back Beckham is a move that Joe Schoen could consider making at some point later this season.
New York Jets 3 CBs get a lot of love following Week 8
The New York Jets are coming off of a frustrating home loss in Week 8. However, it was yet another week in which the defense did more than well for themselves. Following the strong outing they had against the New England Patriots offense, the Jets’ defense moved up to being the sixth-ranked unit in the NFL.
Giants Injury Update: Kenny Golladay progressing, could be available post-BYE week
Being 6-2 at the bye week but banged up with injuries, the New York Giants are on a much-needed week off. One of those particular players the Giants could use having available, at probably their weakest position, wide receiver is sixth-year veteran Kenny Golladay. Especially following a trade deadline in...
Did the Giants screw over Daniel Jones by not grabbing a receiver at the trade deadline?
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen elected to stay put during the trade deadline instead of helping quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones could’ve used another receiver to bolster the offense’s production, but instead, they will continue to roll with the same group they’ve had since Week 1, mine is Kadarius Toney.
Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade
Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
New York Giants have two players playing at an All-Pro level
The New York Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season as the team has gotten off to a red-hot 6-2 start. The Giants have already surpassed their 2021 win total (4) and are looking like playoff contenders through the first half of the season. Among the many reasons for the team’s success are two standout players in the midst of breakout campaigns. Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence are playing at an All-Pro level through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, propelling the New York Giants to success.
Giants grab a WR off Bills’ practice squad in Isaiah Hodgins
Following the trade deadline, with no significant addition made to the wide receiver position for the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen has still remained active. With the position such a glaring need, reinforcements can only help, and a recent move was made. New York Giants add WR Isaiah...
