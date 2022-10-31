ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger

When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
A look at New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin’s great start

For years, the New York Jets had lacked a true, consistent, potential difference-making pass-catching tight end. This last offseason, Joe Douglas made it a clear priority to change that. The biggest, immediate-impact addition made by Douglas was the free-agent signing of Tyler Conklin. Conklin was coming from the Minnesota Vikings,...
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen could consider bringing back Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants stayed put at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite some rumors and speculation, the Giants did not make any trades today. Wide receivers were dealt elsewhere as the Giants opted to maintain their future draft capital and win with the team they have in place. After the deadline passed, general manager Joe Schoen held a press conference where he explained his reasoning behind not making a trade. In the discussion, available free agent wide receivers were brought up, including former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Bringing back Beckham is a move that Joe Schoen could consider making at some point later this season.
Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade

Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
New York Giants have two players playing at an All-Pro level

The New York Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season as the team has gotten off to a red-hot 6-2 start. The Giants have already surpassed their 2021 win total (4) and are looking like playoff contenders through the first half of the season. Among the many reasons for the team’s success are two standout players in the midst of breakout campaigns. Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence are playing at an All-Pro level through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, propelling the New York Giants to success.
