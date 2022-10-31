Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
NASDAQ
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
NASDAQ
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
NASDAQ
What To Expect From WW International's Q3 Results?
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is poised to report its Q3 2022 results on November 3. We expect earnings to come in at about $0.37 per share, slightly ahead of consensus estimates of $0.36 although this would mark a significant decline from Q3 2021 when earnings stood at almost $0.65 per share. We project that revenue will stand at about $254 million, down by about 13% versus the last year, although it would be roughly in line with consensus estimates. So what are some of the key trends that are likely to drive results? See our interactive dashboard analysis on WW International Earnings Preview for more details on how WW’s revenues and earnings are likely to trend for the quarter.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Drops, Sees Q4 Results Below View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) reported that its third quarter net income dropped to $6 million or $0.09 per share from $132 million or $2.38 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues for the quarter grew to $954 million from $742 million in the prior year. Analysts...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
Repligen (RGEN) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Ups 2022 Guidance
Repligen Corporation RGEN announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimates of 68 cents. Earnings fell 1.3% year over year. Total revenues of $200.7 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.2 million and our estimate of...
NASDAQ
Ball (BALL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Ball (BALL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.32%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Sapiens (SPNS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Sapiens (SPNS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Orthofix (OFIX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Orthofix (OFIX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 550%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Arrow Electronics (ARW) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.68%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.79 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook
Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
My Best Dividend Stock to Buy in November
Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. It's also helpful for building wealth in preparation for retirement. Regardless of why you're interested in dividend stocks, this video will highlight why Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is my top dividend stock to buy in November. Stock...
NASDAQ
GDS Holdings (GDS) Stock Jumps 5.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
GDS Holdings (GDS) shares soared 5.2% in the trading session on Tuesday to close at $9.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 50.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
