WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is poised to report its Q3 2022 results on November 3. We expect earnings to come in at about $0.37 per share, slightly ahead of consensus estimates of $0.36 although this would mark a significant decline from Q3 2021 when earnings stood at almost $0.65 per share. We project that revenue will stand at about $254 million, down by about 13% versus the last year, although it would be roughly in line with consensus estimates. So what are some of the key trends that are likely to drive results? See our interactive dashboard analysis on WW International Earnings Preview for more details on how WW’s revenues and earnings are likely to trend for the quarter.

9 HOURS AGO