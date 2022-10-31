New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride.

Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland and Virginia, the penalty could be as high as $100. But even though the new fare evasion prevention tactics are being implemented tomorrow, some riders say they haven’t seen any notices warning riders of the campaign.

“I don’t know if I ride the metro as much as other people but I think that I ride it relatively frequently,” rider Jonathan Eyal explained. “So if I didn’t see it, I guess, maybe it was in a spot that I did look.”

Another rider said she’s only seen signage warnings in metro stations in the downtown area. Sam Dunlap usually catches the metro to and from Adams Morgan but says she’s never seen any warning of the new tactic.

“If you’re not at those major nexuses at the metro, like the entire network, then I guess you would probably miss it,” Dunlap explained. “I assume that people like that even if they did see it would probably assume that the smaller stations aren’t gonna get caught. “

Fare evasion is a criminal offense in Maryland and Virginia. The district recently implemented procedures that allow the Metro Transit Police Department to enforce civil citations systemwide. But not all riders agree with the new system like rider Nadia Latson. She admitted to jumping the turnstile and voiced her frustration with Metro.

“The fare is ridiculous. Honestly, I keep doing it because I don’t have the money to pay,” Latson said. “We live here like I think Metro should be free.”

Wmata is working to make Metro more affordable with a low-income fare pilot program and a proposal to provide $100 Smartrip cards to those who qualify.

