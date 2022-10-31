ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool

In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera admits Commanders made mistake signing William Jackson

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, William Jackson got his wish. The Washington Commanders traded the disgruntled cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams swapped future conditional late-round draft picks. The trade with the Steelers helped the Commanders avoid releasing Jackson for no compensation. Jackson wanted out of Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs

Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure

The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, CA
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins

As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas’ injury woes just keep getting worse with surgery update

New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas played just three games this season and looked like his normal self. That’s until he suffered a toe injury in late September and hasn’t featured since. Unfortunately, it appears the ailment isn’t getting any better. The Saints are placing Thomas on the IR as he opts to get […] The post Michael Thomas’ injury woes just keep getting worse with surgery update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Ravens Lead the Way

If you're in a deeper league, 2QB/SuperFlex league, or just looking ahead to a bye week, one widely-available quarterback stands above the rest. Justin Fields – CHI (26.2% rostered ESPN; 42% Yahoo!) Fields has back-to-back QB5 finishes, three straight top 8 finishes, and is QB2 over the four weeks....
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ravens get encouraging JK Dobbins injury update after knee surgery

The Baltimore Ravens are encountering the same problems that they experienced last season: injuries. Last year, the team was absolutely decimated by injuries to most of their starting roster. Midway through the season, Baltimore is already losing offensive weapons left and right with JK Dobbins and Rashod Bateman being injured. The Ravens have already lost […] The post Ravens get encouraging JK Dobbins injury update after knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills made some key moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done fortifying the roster. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams have begun to take a closer look at the free agency market. Among the players gaining interest post-trade deadline is Odell Beckham Jr. […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
