Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Update: Teen charged in Temerson Square shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the person accused of a shooting at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday has been located, arrested and is facing charges. Investigators said the suspect is younger than 18 but is being charged as an adult. Their identity will not be released because...
wvua23.com
Investigation continues into Temerson Square shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says it’s developed several persons of interest following a shooting at Temerson Square early Wednesday morning. Investigators said a fight that started in a bar escalated after one woman began leaving. Another woman is accused of shooting at her in her vehicle. The physical...
wvua23.com
Morning shooting at apartment complex determined accidental discharge
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says a woman who told police this morning she’d been shot by an unknown assailant actually shot herself by mistake. Police were called to an apartment complex on 48th Street East near the Skyland Boulevard Walmart around 10 a.m., where they found a woman who’d been shot. She was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
wvua23.com
Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday
Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
wvua23.com
Pickens County leaders plead case for hospital reopening in Montgomery
Efforts continue to secure funding to reopen the Pickens County Medical Center. Mayors of cities in Pickens County were told they’d need to collect at least 5,000 signatures to score a meeting with state lawmakers and members of the governor’s cabinet. In two months, they collected more than double that, nearly 11,000 signatures.
wvua23.com
Live in Tuscaloosa County and see trash? There’s an easy way you can report it
See trash in Tuscaloosa County? Now there’s an easy way you can report it so county workers can come fix the problem. Tcclean.org has tons of information regarding keeping Tuscaloosa County clean, including details on community cleanup events, ways to volunteer and a space where residents can report areas that need improvement.
wvua23.com
VA Medical Center hosting weather radio giveaway for veterans
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency and the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center are sponsoring a weather radio giveaway on Nov. 7 for veterans. It will happen at the VA Medical Center, where veterans can receive a free, programmed weather radio to inform them of pending weather threats.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa proclaims it’s Community Connections Week
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed it’s Community Connections Week this week at the latest Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting. The week, happening Oct. 31 through Nov. 8, commemorates the partnership between University of Alabama students and the city of Tuscaloosa. Maddox said this partnership is imperative for...
wvua23.com
More improvements coming to Sokol Park
The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is getting more money from the city of Tuscaloosa for maintaining Sokol Park. On Tuesday the Tuscaloosa City Council approved $150,000 for repairs to park lights and roads. District 4 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby said it’s been a long time coming....
wvua23.com
Controversy continues over Paul W. Bryant High football coach’s fate
Questions are still looming on whether Eldrick Hill will remain the head football coach at Paul W. Bryant High School. The topic was not discussed at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting. Tuscaloosa City Schools sent out a news release last week saying a decision would be made at...
wvua23.com
County worker retires, heads to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
After spending months witnessing the devastation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through his television screen, retired Tuscaloosa County Public Works employee George Berry decided to do something about it. He booked a one-way ticket overseas and for the next four weeks, Berry will distribute clothes and do logistics planning in Krakow, Poland, for the Norwegian nonprofit A Drop in the Ocean.
wvua23.com
Local mental health facility getting major upgrade
TUSCALOOSA – The expansion of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa means the facility has more means to help those in need. The facility is a 140-bed psychiatric hospital that provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and treatment to criminally committed male patients. This facility is the state’s only...
wvua23.com
Hotel partners with riverkeeper for community cleanup event
Litter is awful for the environment, and it’s an eyesore to boot. That’s why Hotel Indigo partnered with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper on Tuesday and hosted a community cleanup day at a popular spot in Tuscaloosa. About 20 people participated in the event and gathered trash along the...
wvua23.com
I-20-59 construction under Covered Bridge Road completed early
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that it has reopened all lanes on Interstate 20/59 under Covered Bridge Road in Tuscaloosa County ahead of schedule. The bridge project was scheduled to be finished by Nov. 18, but ALDOT said contractors finished 19 days earlier than expected. That’s excellent news for...
wvua23.com
Spirit of Alabama: Unless U offers training, fun for adults with disabilities
In Alabama, there are around 350,000 adults with developmental disabilities. An organization in Vestavia Hills is offering a space where those adults can get together, learn and have plenty of fun, too. Unless U founder Lindy Cleveland said she started the program because her brother, who has Down syndrome, couldn’t...
wvua23.com
University of Alabama gets new MRI machine
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama has a new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging machine that is almost twice as powerful as current MRIs being used. University leaders said this machine will help researchers learn more about brain functioning, neurochemistry and any other matters related to neuroscience now that the scanner is available in our area.
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Nov. 1, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s upcoming trip to play the rival LSU Tigers. Find out what Tide head coach Nick Saban believes is the biggest challenge in slowing down LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Plus, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year are out. We will give you our reaction to the Top 4, and how we think Alabama can play its way into the playoff. The Crimson Tide football is close to landing a new recruit for their 2024 class. Alabama cross country sweeps the SEC Championships. And Alabama soccer continues its magical season in Pensacola, Fla. Finally, we take viewer questions over the phone and e-mail.
wvua23.com
Like shopping? Like discounts? Buy for Rise happening this week
Prepare your wallets: The University of Alabama’s Rise Center is offering steep discounts on prime goods at its annual Buy for Rise fundraiser Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Items available are brand new and from local retailers including Effie’s, JnJ, Lou and Co, Bossi, McStitches Embellished Goods, Woods and Water, Confetti Interiors, Hudson Poole Find Jewelers, Part Two, The Locker Room and more.
Comments / 0