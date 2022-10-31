Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls out the 'A-Team' to ensure election security on Nov. 8
JOHNSTON, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate says state and federal agencies will work to ensure a smooth and accurate election on November 8 in Iowa. “I can’t emphasize this enough: The integrity of the vote and the safety of voters are my top priorities,” says Pate. “Pre- and post-election audits, paper ballots, and Voter ID are just a few of the many protections in place. Iowans, we’ve got your back, so go out there, make your voice heard, and be a voter.”
Debate continues to stir of Iowa's Gov.'s plan for private school vouchers
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, controversy is still brewing over a proposal by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a private school voucher system. Earlier in the year, Gov. Reynolds and other lawmakers advocated for a private school voucher system, which would let more students attend private schools at a more affordable price by diverting taxpayer dollars to the vouchers and away from public schools. Now, with the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reynolds is pushing for the idea again.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
KCRG.com
‘Strict scrutiny’ key to understanding proposed gun amendment on Nov. 8 ballot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding gun legislation will be on the back of the Nov. 8 ballot. The legal phrase “strict scrutiny” is crucial to understanding the potential impact of the amendment if adopted. Here’s what voters will see when...
Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"
"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
Pen City Current
Reader supports Gaylord, Amandus, and Bowker
I'm writing to express my support for Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Have you ever been in a job where you're the one doing all the work while your boss is nowhere to be found? I think that's the reason I support Becky, she's worked hard in the Treasurer's office, she has the support of county employees and she gets the job done. She bends over backwards to make sure Lee County citizens get what they need. She is always happy to help and ready to deliver. The big difference between her and her opponent is Becky is there for the people, I'm not sure why her opponent is there.
bleedingheartland.com
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
Pen City Current
Donnellson reader supports Bowker
Rebecca Bowker is my choice to represent Iowa House District 100. I have been fortunate to observe her in both small settings and large and am impressed with her good communication skills, enthusiasm and knowledge of research-based facts that support her positions. I believe she is best suited to represent and fight for laborers, educators, the disenfranchised and those in need of health care, including women who seek protection of fundamental rights.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
KCRG.com
Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
Pen City Current
Union president endorses Amandus for supervisor
It is always refreshing to see a candidate who is not afraid to stand up and represent ALL of her constituents regardless of political party affiliation. As our current Fort Madison City Councilwoman Donna Amandus has done just that. Donna has put party politics aside for the common goal of improving quality of life for the residents of Fort Madison. As our Lee County Supervisor, I am certain she will do the same for the residents of Lee County.
Corydon Times-Republican
More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows
Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
kciiradio.com
Washington Ambulance and EMS Employees Issue a Vote of No Confidence in Current Ambulance Administration
At the beginning of the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a group of Washington County Ambulance and EMS workers led by veteran employee Mike Freel presented a vote of no confidence for the current administration of the ambulance service. Freel read a prepared statement to the board, “I’ve seen...
Pen City Current
Candidate responds to attacks in front of election
Because Todd Eaves as the mouthpiece of the union alliance between the Democrat party and his union feels the need to attack me on a regular basis I will respond. He has accused me of picking fights. I don't but I also do not walk away from them. Have I said unflattering things about the judgment and even intelligence of some individuals on social media that have accused the mayor and council members of nonexistent corruption, referred to a city employee as Fat F, used a screen name of F Fort Madison (they finished the word) and even tried to imitate me on social media. Yes I did and I don't apologize. I will stand up against a bully, I have done so all of my life. When people are attacked unjustly including myself I do not back down.
Pen City Current
Keokuk couple endorses Graber for State Rep.
Did you know this about our Republican Representative Martin Graber?. Introduced a bill to invest monies in the Veteran’s Trust fund yielding higher returns for Iowa Veterans in need. Works with the Iowa Insurance Division to update the Iowa Code for better insurance practices in our state. Supported “Back...
Pen City Current
Amandus points out differences from opponent
These last 10 months actively campaigning for the Lee County Board of Supervisors I have learned so much from so many people. While going door to door I met some of the nicest, warmest, and friendly folks in our community. These people shared with me their concerns not only about the county but also the country! I have learned a lot about what is on the minds of Lee County voters and I’m grateful for this experience as it will prepare me to take your concerns to the board.
