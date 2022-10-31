ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Guest
3d ago

my God, please let them find this baby. she is so innocent and pure..lord place your hands on EVERY person aiding in the search. may your mercy prevail

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KHOU

HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Skeletal remains were found by workers in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said. Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Road, which is near Cullen Boulevard. The remains were found scattered around the area. Police said a walker was found nearby along...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
MAGNOLIA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland

After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
CLEVELAND, TX
KHOU

Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Little to no changes one year after deadly Astroworld tragedy

HOUSTON — This Saturday marks one year since the Astroworld tragedy. Ten people including a 9-year-old boy died in a crowd surge during Travis Scott's concert. Hundreds more were injured. KHOU 11 News worked to find out what's changed in the last year. The answer is sadly little to...
HOUSTON, TX
