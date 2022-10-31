Read full article on original website
my God, please let them find this baby. she is so innocent and pure..lord place your hands on EVERY person aiding in the search. may your mercy prevail
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Skeletal remains were found by workers in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said. Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Road, which is near Cullen Boulevard. The remains were found scattered around the area. Police said a walker was found nearby along...
Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
Click2Houston.com
Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
KHOU
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
fox26houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher, Michelle Reynolds, found alive after missing since September
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Brazoria County have confirmed a missing teacher with Alvin ISD has been found safe Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Reynolds was first reported missing back on September 22 by her husband. However, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday she was found in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police.
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
KHOU
Houston police, mayor plead with community for help in finding TakeOff's killer
Migos rapper TakeOff was shot and killed in downtown Houston after attending a private party at a bowling alley. No arrests have been made.
fox26houston.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot...
KIII TV3
AMBER Alert: 1-year-old girl dies after chase with father ends southwest of Houston, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Rosenberg has died after being stabbed by her father early Wednesday, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. Leylani Ordonez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital. Her father, Alexander Barrios...
28-Year-Old Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Sunday. The crash happened on 1100 West Loop South Service Road at around 12:20 a.m. According to the reports, the man was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with...
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
KHOU
Little to no changes one year after deadly Astroworld tragedy
HOUSTON — This Saturday marks one year since the Astroworld tragedy. Ten people including a 9-year-old boy died in a crowd surge during Travis Scott's concert. Hundreds more were injured. KHOU 11 News worked to find out what's changed in the last year. The answer is sadly little to...
KHOU
Comments / 4