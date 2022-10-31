HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO