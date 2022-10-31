Read full article on original website
Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man. Bernard Caillouet was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive in Carmel, police said, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to CPD, Caillouet is described as […]
Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release. Shortly […]
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of […]
cbs4indy.com
Teen arrested in burglary after ISP sees suspect try to escape out back window
CARTHAGE, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest Wednesday after a homeowner overheard suspected burglars on his property. Troopers were called to a residence in Carthage around 5:30 p.m. The homeowner told ISP he had heard “unidentified voices.”. State police say as they were on the scene,...
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a preliminary charge of murder. According to police, […]
IMPD actively searching for homicide suspect who court records claim shot his best friend
INDIANAPOLIS– Police are actively searching for a person they believe shot and killed a man earlier this year on Indy’s east side. Just after midnight in late June, inside a home on north Gladstone, 28-year-old Gregory Ware was shot and rushed to the hospital. Police on scene that night admitted the case was hampered initially […]
WISH-TV
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound due to being shot by a crossbow.
Man who waited 2 hours to ambush murder victim sentenced to 64 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Andre Johnson was convicted in September after a two-day jury trial. He was […]
cbs4indy.com
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving …. A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. Counties in...
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
cbs4indy.com
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive. The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.
Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
cbs4indy.com
Delphi murder suspect held with no bond
DELPHI, Ind. — The man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German below the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017, is being held on two counts of felony murder with no bond. Previously, court records showed a $20 million bond had been issued but...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the 140mm northbound exit ramp of I-65 on a report of a two vehicle crash with injury. This accident was witnessed and reported by off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson. Officers arrived on scene to find a black...
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
