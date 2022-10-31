Nearly a decade ago, during the arena tour for Yeezus, Kanye West, now known as Ye, donned an MA-1 bomber jacket with a Confederate battle flag stitched prominently on the right sleeve. He also draped a full flag around his shoulders in photos à la Lil Jon on the Put Yo Hood Up album cover, and for good measure, Ye sold a couple of T-shirt designs incorporating the flag as tour merch. This was a fashion statement—and from an artist who took to the fashion industry with a vengeance in the 2010s. Ye wore his bomber jacket into a backlash—a quaint one, in retrospect—that pointed to the pro-slavery mission of the Confederacy and the common use of its flag in racial intimidation to this day. But Ye dug in his heels: “It’s my flag now,” he told a news radio station in Los Angeles.

