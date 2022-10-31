ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye

Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
The Guardian

Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly

In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
abovethelaw.com

Did Kanye West Find A New Biglaw Firm To Represent Him?

This week has been full of news in the overlapping Venn diagram that is Biglaw, music, and antisemitism. That may seem like a strange combo, but strange times and all that. As you’ve likely heard by now, Kanye West has launched a barrage of media appearances and social media posts espousing problematic views. There were the antisemitic attacks on social media that got him booted from Twitter. He spread vicious, unfounded rumors that it wasn’t former police officer Derek Chauvin that caused George Floyd’s death but rather fentanyl — and as a result is facing a $250 million lawsuit. He wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy fashion show.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism

Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
Bossip

Kanye West Apologizes For George Floyd Comments, Compares Recent Cancellation To Having A Knee On His Neck

Kanye West recently gave a spur-of-the-moment interview and finally apologized for his George Floyd comments—but his apology was almost equally as problematic. Kanye West’s October has been a roller coaster. Just last week he lost his deal with Adidas marking the end of the Yeezy sneakers and he reportedly made a trip to Skechers to find a new home for them—but was promptly escorted out.
GEORGIA STATE
The Ringer

The Decade in Lose-Lose Arguments About Kanye West

Nearly a decade ago, during the arena tour for Yeezus, Kanye West, now known as Ye, donned an MA-1 bomber jacket with a Confederate battle flag stitched prominently on the right sleeve. He also draped a full flag around his shoulders in photos à la Lil Jon on the Put Yo Hood Up album cover, and for good measure, Ye sold a couple of T-shirt designs incorporating the flag as tour merch. This was a fashion statement—and from an artist who took to the fashion industry with a vengeance in the 2010s. Ye wore his bomber jacket into a backlash—a quaint one, in retrospect—that pointed to the pro-slavery mission of the Confederacy and the common use of its flag in racial intimidation to this day. But Ye dug in his heels: “It’s my flag now,” he told a news radio station in Los Angeles.
105.3 The Fan

Cowboys vs. Bears: Star Up/Star Down

The Dallas Cowboys had huge matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, coming out on top 49-29. Is running Dak Prescott back? Are CeeDee & Gallup improving? Is everything ok with Micah Parsons? Shan & RJ cover it all above!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy