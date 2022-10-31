Read full article on original website
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers
Chris Bosh just cashed the last of his deferred payments from the Miami Heat. The post Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video
NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
NOLA.com
Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Astros radio call of final out in World Series no-hitter will have Houston buzzing
The Houston Astros bounced back with a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and even up the World Series. But the radio call of the final out was electric. There could not be a bigger possible difference than there was for the Houston Astros, their pitching in particular, than there was between Games 3 and 4 of the World Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.
College basketball 2022-23 predictions: Picking each conference champion
The college basketball season is about to get underway next week. Who will be the champion of all 32 Division I conferences?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the quest for 352 Division I programs to grab one of 68 spots in the NCAA Tournament is underway. The easiest path to the tournament involves claiming the automatic bid from one of the 32 conferences in Division I, a far simpler path than claiming one of the 36 at-larges, especially for schools that don’t play in power conferences.
NFL hot seat watch: Which head coaches are feeling the heat entering Week 9?
The heat is on these NFL head coaches when it comes to their job security moving forward. We could be seeing the next NFL head coach out of a job here very soon. While six Power Five jobs are open in the college ranks (Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Wisconsin), only the Carolina Panthers are definitely looking for a new head coach this offseason. Panthers interim Steve Wilks has been put in an impossible situation (again). However, he still faces far less pressure when compared to some of his coaching contemporaries.
