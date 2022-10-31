ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Roughnecks will return in 2023 XFL season, team announces

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MumAt_0itN9d0g00

The undefeated Houston Roughnecks will return when the XFL makes its comeback in 2023, the team announced on Monday.

The first rebooted XFL season was abruptly canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and there hasn't been a game since.

At the time, Houston's team was gaining a lot of attention, as they were 5-0 for the season.

The video above is from a previous report.

In August 2020, a group, including actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, agreed to buy the defunct league for $15 million after it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

In a video posted to the Roughnecks' Instagram page on Monday, "The Rock" himself reintroduced the Houston team.

"H-Town, are you ready? Because the XFL is back, bigger than before, with a team that is just as driven as they are determined to work harder, longer, faster, stronger. We don't wait for success, we drill it. These are your Houston Roughnecks," he said.

The Roughnecks will once again play at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, the team announced.

"We're looking to keep our streak of no L's at TDECU Stadium alive this February," the team said in another social media post.

In addition to the announcement that the Roughnecks would return, the XFL also unveiled new team logos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poQYj_0itN9d0g00

Don't worry, it still features the iconic oil derrick in the shape of an "H", reminiscent of the the former H-Town professional football team, the Oilers.

"The Roughnecks are home in Houston!" head coach Wade Phillips said in a statement. "We're excited to be back and ready to work as hard and tough as our fans to make this city proud. Get ready to represent your Roughnecks, Houston. We're coming for you."

This isn't Phillips' first time coaching in the Bayou City. Phillips was hired as the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2011, and briefly served as temporary head coach in 2013.

MORE ABOUT THE ROUGHNECKS:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Philadelphia Eagles fight off Houston Texans, move to 8-0

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans put up one of the tougher fights the Philadelphia Eagles have seen this season, but Philly managed to prevail, 29-17, and preserve its undefeated start to the season. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, while the Texans moved to 1-6-1 on the season during "Thursday Night Football" at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.

If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans

HOUSTON -- - Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he'll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) against the lowly one-win Texans (1-5-1).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5

Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Texans WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins out Thursday vs. Eagles

Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cookswill not playon "Thursday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced ahead of the game. Cooks expected to be moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but the Texans' lack of flexibility on trade demands, and the fact that Cooks' $18M salary is fully guaranteed next season, made it impossible to close a deal, a source told ESPN's Ed Werder.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Eagles at Texans on Thursday night: NFL betting odds, picks, tips

Week 9 of the NFL season gets started Thursday night with a matchup between the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles (-14, 45) and a struggling 1-5-1 Houston Texans squad. The game certainly seems like a mismatch on the field, but it's an entirely different story when it comes to potentially wagering on the game. So what can we like rom a betting standpoint for Thursday night's game at NRG Stadium in Houston?
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy