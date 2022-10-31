Read full article on original website
WCPO
The most expensive race in the U.S. has nothing to do with Congress
The most expensive race in this year’s election doesn’t involve a Republican or a Democrat. The race has nothing to do with the balance of power in Congress. It involves Proposition 27, which would allow sports betting at American Indian gaming casinos, horse racing tracks, and online There is a similar issue that is also among the most expensive races in the U.S. It is Proposition 26, which would not allow sports betting on mobile devices, but would permit tribal casinos and horse racing venues to conduct sports betting.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 24-hour curfew imposed in Kherson as Putin calls for people to leave city
Russian-installed governor of region says curfew necessary ‘in order to defend our city’ from what he referred to as ‘terrorist attacks’
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
WCPO
Who pays for those political ads on TV?
With the midterm election coming up, you have likely seen an influx of political advertisements on television. But who exactly pays for those ads? In some cases, you can literally read the receipts. Generally, when an ad includes a message that mentions the candidate’s name and “I approve this message,”...
Virginia's GOP governor shut down a hotline that parents could use to report 'critical race theory' complaints because not enough people were sending in tips anymore
Concerns about CRT — which had been a flashpoint in the election that Republican Glenn Youngkin won — have dried up since January.
Is the Plan to Stop Inflation Working? Not Yet
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Our government’s plan to beat inflation and lower prices is to damage our healthy economy and have somewhere around one million Americans lose their jobs. Any volunteers out there willing to take one...
Top Democrat claims US is following a similar path to the early days of Nazi Germany if Republicans win: Rep. Jim Clyburn slams 'demonizing' opponents and Trump's attacks on the press in dark midterms message
One of the most senior Democrats in Congress warned voters that the U.S. was on course to follow 1930s Germany into totalitarianism as Republicans keep up a campaign of demonizing opponents. Speaking days ahead of midterm elections, House Majority Whip James Clyburn defended President Joe Biden's accusations that Republicans are...
Fortune
High mortgage rates are here to stay. Here’s why that’s bad news for county governments–and their taxpayers
County governments collect transaction fees when residents purchase or refinance their homes. That well is running dry, writes T. Michael Andrews.
Oath Keepers head testifies he's patriot, not revolutionary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand on Friday in his high-stakes seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors that he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. After prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House, Rhodes sought to portray the Oath Keepers as a peaceful, disciplined group. Asked whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen from Republican Donald Trump, Rhodes incorrectly described Biden’s victory as “unconstitutional” and “invalid.” “You really can’t have a winner of an unconstitutional election,” Rhodes said. Rhodes, wearing a dark suit and tie, faced jurors as he described his military experience and decision to start the Oath Keepers in 2009. Rhodes, whose stint as an Army paratrooper was cut short by a training accident, said he considers himself a patriotic person.
