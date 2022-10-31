Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
wfft.com
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 to the hospital; fog believed to be factor: police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Thursday morning crash in DeKalb County sent a passenger to the hospital on complaints of knee and neck pain, according to police. Police say 52-year-old Cathy Brooks was traveling westbound on County Road 68 at approximately 8:40 a.m. and approached the intersection of county roads 68 and 35.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
WANE-TV
Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday has died. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Accomplice in dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to assisting in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man last year has learned his fate. In July of 2021, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
WANE-TV
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died, mother says he had mental health problems
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer on Wednesday has died from his injuries. FWPD says officers responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street Wednesday afternoon after they...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County judge likely to serve as special judge in Delphi Murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has learned that Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener has asked to recuse himself from presiding over the Delphi murder case when it goes to trial as scheduled in March. State officials say they are in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WNDU
Industrial fire in LaPorte County under investigation
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township. Irish women's basketball beats Truman State in exhibition. Updated: 7 hours ago. The next time the Irish take...
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
inkfreenews.com
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
Comments / 0