News-Medical.net
Pitt researchers receive $792,000 to understand the biology behind ovarian cancer metastasis
Most women diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer have a less than five year survival rate. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering are working to change that. Ioannis Zervantonakis, assistant professor of bioengineering at Pitt, and his team received $792,000 for four years from the American Cancer...
Study finds most adults seeking to lose weight overestimate the healthiness of their diet
A recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers evaluated the dietary patterns of adults seeking weight loss and residing in the greater Pittsburgh city of Pennsylvania. Background. A large proportion of United States (US) adults try to reduce their body weight...
