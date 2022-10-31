Read full article on original website
‘We’re Trying to Create a Legacy Region,’ Says Austin Hope, Winemaker and President of Hope Family Wines, American Winery of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
The Winery has Championed Paso Robles Since its Days as a Cow Town. Though today it’s a globally recognized wine country full of stylish tasting rooms and lined with vines as far as the eye can see, Paso Robles, California, was little more than a dusty cowboy town when Chuck and Marilyn Hope bought land to plant vineyards here in 1978. Four decades later, Hope Family Wines produces a wide range of internationally distributed brands that are respected for both quality and affordability as well as market-leading creativity.
People Are Sharing Their Job And Their Salary, And I'm Absolutely Here For This Pay Transparency
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
Why Are Dollar Bills Pinned to Bar Walls? The Tradition Explained
I was about to graduate from college when I pinned my first dollar bill on a bar wall, marking it with my name and finding a place for it amongst the many others. I didn’t truly understand then, but I was taking part in a time-honored tradition. For at least 150 years if not more, the ceilings of bars across the United States have been adorned with such tacked-on dollar bills, creating an unusual but powerful visual effect.
‘Scientific Investigation and Discovery Ensures the Wine Industry Can Continue to Produce High Quality Wines,’ says Elizabeth Tomasino, Innovator of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. The Researchers Are Giving Wildfire-Plagued...
What the CO2 Shortage Means for Beer, Hard Seltzer and Other Drinks
Over the summer of 2022, Night Shift, a large Massachusetts brewery, shocked drinkers and the larger craft beer industry when it abruptly announced that it would cease brewing at its flagship location and begin using a contract partner to fulfill orders. There were several reasons for the change, including the...
The House Is ‘Intrinsically Tied to Provence.’ Domaines Ott, European Winery of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
The Historic Rosé Producer Has Never Chased Trends. For many wine lovers in the United States and beyond, Domaines Ott rosé—in its iconic amphora-shaped bottle—influenced their impression of one of the essential products of Provence. The plurality of Domaines Ott is derived from three properties: historic Château Romassan in Bandol; Clos Mireille, a former monastery at La Londe Les Maures; and the windswept flagship Château de Selle in Taradeau.
