This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Chronicle
Column: Setting expectations for Scheyer’s first season as head coach
As Duke embarks on its 2022-23 season, head coach Jon Scheyer embarks on what he surely hopes is the start of a long and prosperous journey himself. Duke has a new head coach for the first team in 42 years, and it’s no secret that setting the tone early in your career is crucial to success in the future. For Scheyer, or any coach that banks on top recruits year in and year out, it is essential to avoid playing catch-up in the first few seasons. Presenting as a strong leader and making a seamless transition would be formative for setting the tone of Scheyer’s career. But what exactly can the world expect of this year’s team?
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Boston College
Following a stunning blowout win against Miami, Duke football takes on Boston College Friday night. Ahead of the contest, The Blue Zone provides you with our can’t-miss prop bets:. Duke vs. Boston College (-10) Duke and Boston College enter Friday’s contest from vastly different trajectories. The Eagles may have...
Chronicle
2022-23 North Carolina men's basketball preview
Projected starters: G Caleb Love, G RJ Davis, F Leaky Black, F/C Armando Bacot, F Pete Nance. Bench: G Seth Trimble, G D’Marco Dunn, F Jalen Washington, F Dontrez Styles, F Justin McKoy, F/C Puff Johnson. Overview: North Carolina had a surprising rebound last year. It finished with a...
Chronicle
'Building a new culture': Quartet of graduate transfers add experience, depth to Duke men's basketball
For Duke, what’s old is new. It started with Patrick Tapé in 2020-21, the first graduate transfer of the Mike Krzyzewski era. Now, with new head coach Jon Scheyer at the helm, four graduate transfers—guard Max Johns (Princeton), wings Jacob Grandison (Illinois) and Kale Catchings (Harvard) and center Ryan Young (Northwestern)—have entered the fold.
Chronicle
5 observations from the first half of Duke men's basketball's exhibition against Fayetteville State
The Blue Devils jumped out to a substantial lead early in the first half of Wednesday evening’s exhibition against Fayetteville State, claiming a 50-22 lead at the break. With 20 minutes to play in Duke’s last on-court preview of the coming season, here are five of our observations.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football takes on Boston College in first game back from bye
After a signature win for the Blue Devils against Miami, head coach Mike Elko will lead his players into Chestnut Hill, Mass., to face off against Boston College. With bowl eligibility on the line, Friday night is a crucial game for Duke to continue its positive momentum. Here are five things to know before Duke takes the field against the Eagles.
Chronicle
Previewing every player on Duke men's basketball's 2022-23 roster
With Duke's season about to begin, the Blue Zone takes a look back at its player preview series from October. Click the links below to learn more about the games of each Blue Devil ahead of Monday's tipoff. Junior guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman center Dereck Lively II. Freshman forward Dariq...
Chronicle
Duke women’s soccer’s Michelle Cooper, Kat Rader earn ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year
The ACC announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday, and for the second year in a row, Blue Devils have won the highest awards from the nation’s best conference. Forwards Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader were named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively, by the conference’s head coaches; Cooper also made First Team All-ACC for the second-straight year, while Rader, box-to-box midfielder Sophie Jones, goalkeeper Ruthie Jones and wingback Delaney Graham made Second Team. The five all-conference awards tie the single-season Duke record (1994, 2011, 2017), and Rader’s All-Freshman honor marks the 21st time in the past 22 years that a Blue Devil has made the All-Freshman team. Cooper and Rader each winning a Player of the Year award also gives Duke its third season with multiple players winning the ACC’s top honors (1997, 2017).
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball tried the Wim Hof method. What is that?
Imagine the most physically difficult task you can think of: Climbing Mount Everest? Running a marathon?. Now, imagine doing the former wearing just shoes and shorts, and the latter in Sub Saharan Africa without a drop of water in 104 degrees. Think you could do it?. Well, according to Wim...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Johnson, Duke football secondary must limit superstar receiver Flowers against Boston College
Duke heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on Boston College Friday for the chance to clinch a bowl appearance this winter. The Blue Zone is here with a potential x-factor for both teams:. Duke: Brandon Johnson, DB. Prior to the Miami game, cornerback Brandon Johnson had put together a...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Celeste Taylor
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus Mia Hiede, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson, Elizabeth Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson. We wrap up with Celeste Taylor:
Chronicle
Durham County Sheriff candidates discuss law enforcement experience, policy goals
Two candidates will be on the ballot for Durham County Sheriff in the upcoming midterm election: Clarence Birkhead and Maria Jocys. Birkhead is the nominee for the Democratic party, and Jocys is running as unaffiliated. Birkhead, the incumbent, made history with his 2018 win as the first Black sheriff elected...
