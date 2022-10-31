As Duke embarks on its 2022-23 season, head coach Jon Scheyer embarks on what he surely hopes is the start of a long and prosperous journey himself. Duke has a new head coach for the first team in 42 years, and it’s no secret that setting the tone early in your career is crucial to success in the future. For Scheyer, or any coach that banks on top recruits year in and year out, it is essential to avoid playing catch-up in the first few seasons. Presenting as a strong leader and making a seamless transition would be formative for setting the tone of Scheyer’s career. But what exactly can the world expect of this year’s team?

DURHAM, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO