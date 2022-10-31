ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden announces initiatives to lower energy costs for Americans

President Joe Biden revealed Wednesday how his administration is helping Americans deal with higher energy prices. The first initiative allocates $4.5 billion to states, territories and tribes to cover heating costs and unpaid utility bills. The money can also be used for families to make "cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills."
Commissioner at FCC urges ban on social app TikTok

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr says he has “little confidence there’s a path forward” when it comes to trying to make a national security agreement with the social media app TikTok. Carr said, “Perhaps the deal CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States]...
J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan make final appeal to voters from townhall stage

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. In a Fox News townhall one week from election day, Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates tackled questions from the audience and moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum about energy, the border, abortion, the Paul Pelosi attack, and more.
