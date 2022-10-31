Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund (WAVE) announces a free virtual screening of When Claude Got Shot, a documentary that highlights the impact of gun violence in Milwaukee

Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Abortion training is part of medical school curriculum, but some Wisconsin programs are having trouble providing it post Roe
Wisconsin doctors have been scrambling to understand and interpret the state’s 1849 abortion ban following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the decision is also complicating medical student training. Officials at the Medical College of Wisconsin are making plans to train current OB-GYN residents...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wisconsin Paroled Killers Enjoying Life, Giving Each Other Shout Outs on Facebook
It’s Tony Evers’ killers’ club. Many of the brutal killers and attempted murderers paroled during Gov. Tony Evers’ tenure are enjoying life and expressing glee about their freedom on Facebook, where they are friends with each other and giving each other public shout-outs. A dozen or...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
WISN
'I feel so stupid': senior scammed out of half her life savings through government impersonation
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman said she was conned out of half of her life savings by a man impersonating the FBI. Jan Jackson, 70, said it all started with a phone call in September. A man called her cell phone, saying he was with the FBI. "He kept...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
wpr.org
Is 'democracy on the ballot' in Wisconsin? Here's how voting rules could change under GOP control
Less than two weeks before Election Day, former President Barack Obama was in Milwaukee to deliver closing arguments for Wisconsin Democrats in the midterm elections. Speaking to a packed high school gymnasium, he had Democrats roaring as he talked about the economy, abortion rights and helping people pay their bills.
Police: South Milwaukee Middle School student took, shared 'improper' photos
A student at South Milwaukee Middle School (SMMS) is being referred to children's court after admitting to taking and distributing inappropriate pictures.
wisconsinrightnow.com
15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’
Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
wuwm.com
Monthly with Mosley: The Sears Catalog changed how Black Americans purchased goods in the Jim Crow South
It’s time for our Monthly with Mosley conversation. Judge Derek Mosley is a municipal court judge for the city of Milwaukee, who will soon become the director of Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center. Every month, he joins Lake Effect to share restaurant recommendations, unpack our legal system, and...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Deconstructing the Wisconsin Media’s Deception: How Voters Were Lied to on Paroles
We deconstruct how the Wisconsin media, in partnership with Democrats, created and spread their own narrative to deceive the public about parole. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin media have repeatedly deceived the public about parole numbers. They have falsely reported that hundreds of the paroles were mandatory releases. They...
Wisconsin's Biggest Paper Says Ron Johnson 'Worst Senator,' Endorses Barnes
The newspaper wrote that Johnson "has played fast and loose with the facts for years," before adding that "democracy is on the ballot" on November 8.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
spectrumnews1.com
New Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows a majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction
MILWAUKEE — A majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Nearly one-third of likely voters, 31%, feel the Badger State is on the right track, while 51% said it is not. Among those...
wpr.org
Study finds Wisconsin could see billions in economic growth and save lives with a clean energy economy
Wisconsin could save lives and realize billions of dollars in economic growth and avoided health care costs as part of a shift to a clean energy economy over the next three decades, according to a new study. Even so, the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy development faces numerous...
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
