Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Drew Sanders, Hudson Clark, Jackson, & Jones preview their homecoming matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- Four Razorbacks come to the podium today to preview their homecoming matchup against Liberty. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and Arkansas comes back home for a three-game home stand until they close their regular season out against Missouri in Missouri. The Hogs look to win their third game in a row.
Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot
Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.
nwahomepage.com
Save lives of the Malnourished at an inaugural event
Save lives of the Malnourished at an inaugural event. Save lives of the Malnourished at an inaugural event. Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest …. Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri. Purina Presents: Meet Fancy in Pet of the Week. Purina Presents: Meet...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs to host Justin Benton for official visit this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend. Benton, who holds over 20 offers, committed to West Virginia on June 18. He took an official visit to West Virginia the June 3 weekend. Newton...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks schedule, Hunter Yurachek and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier this week, Arkansas’ director of athletics Hunter Yurachek turned down an offer for the same job at Auburn. Oddly enough, it was Auburn the Razorbacks beat 41-27 on Saturday. Yurachek did get a raise, but still remained at Arkansas for less money than offered by Auburn. Sam Pittman commented on that Wednesday and what it meant to him.
nwahomepage.com
Hugh Freeze concerned about Arkansas’ offense
FAYETTEVILLE — Hugh Freeze is very familiar with Arkansas from his time as head coach at Ole Miss and now he will face them with his No. 23 Liberty team. Earlier this week, Freeze was very complimentary of Arkansas’ offense which is led by quarterback KJ Jefferson. “KJ,...
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
nwahomepage.com
Be Our Guest: The Hills Hideaway
We’re excited to have Randall Slifer from The Hills Hideaway in Fayetteville joining us for our Be Our Guest segment where local restaurants stop by with some great deals. There are a limited number of $50 gift certificates available for $25. Randall was able to tell us more about it.
nwahomepage.com
Girl Fest, Dia de los Muertos & more happening events
Girl Fest, Dia de los Muertos & more happening events. Girl Fest, Dia de los Muertos & more happening events. Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest …. Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri. Purina Presents: Meet Fancy in Pet of the Week. Purina...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Neighbors excited to unveil new-look Arkansas against UAFS
After getting a chance to his see his team battle in a secret closed scrimmage against Kansas recently, Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors is ready to unveil his roster to the public. Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena. […]
bestofarkansassports.com
Disagreeing with Mike Irwin’s Musselman-Beard Conspiracy Theory, Texas’ Weak Sauce Fans & More
While growing up in Little Rock, everyone seemed to agree Austin was a very cool town. Kind of like the moon: you might get to visit, but you probably wouldn’t ever get to live there. Whether this remains the case is debatable. Either way, I do now live in...
nwahomepage.com
SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for Week 10
FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 10 in the SEC and Saturday will go a long way to determining who is in maybe the favorite in SEC West and East. Last week, Kevin McPherson was perfect on all five picks. He was only one of us who picked Missouri to win at South Carolina. Each of the other four went 4-1 with that being the lone miss.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ players expect Liberty’s best shot
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally getting back to Razorback Stadium to play a game with No. 23 Liberty coming to Fayetteville. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and have played three quarterbacks. Former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter was injured earlier in the season, but the Flames still have Johnathan Bennett and Charlie Brewer. Bennett was 24 of 29 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-14 victory over BYU. He also added 46 yards on the ground on eight carries. That performance caught the eye of Arkansas safety Hudson Clark.
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
nwahomepage.com
U of A Homecoming Court
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest …. Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri. Gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes. Gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes. Question of the Day 11/4. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenland High …
nwahomepage.com
Hudson Clark nominated for Burlsworth Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award is given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the award last year. He was a finalist the previous year as well. Following practice Tuesday, Clark talked about what being nominated for this award means to him.
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs stock watch (final analysis from preseason games)
AUSTIN, Texas — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks closed out their 2022-23 exhibition-game season with an embarrassing 90-60 road loss against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on Saturday at the new Moody Center in the last of two October dress rehearsals, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that may not be quite as gloomy as you’d expect as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to six previous dress rehearsals.
Comments / 0