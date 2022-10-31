ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Save lives of the Malnourished at an inaugural event

BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs to host Justin Benton for official visit this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend. Benton, who holds over 20 offers, committed to West Virginia on June 18. He took an official visit to West Virginia the June 3 weekend. Newton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman talks schedule, Hunter Yurachek and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier this week, Arkansas’ director of athletics Hunter Yurachek turned down an offer for the same job at Auburn. Oddly enough, it was Auburn the Razorbacks beat 41-27 on Saturday. Yurachek did get a raise, but still remained at Arkansas for less money than offered by Auburn. Sam Pittman commented on that Wednesday and what it meant to him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hugh Freeze concerned about Arkansas’ offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Hugh Freeze is very familiar with Arkansas from his time as head coach at Ole Miss and now he will face them with his No. 23 Liberty team. Earlier this week, Freeze was very complimentary of Arkansas’ offense which is led by quarterback KJ Jefferson. “KJ,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Be Our Guest: The Hills Hideaway

We’re excited to have Randall Slifer from The Hills Hideaway in Fayetteville joining us for our Be Our Guest segment where local restaurants stop by with some great deals. There are a limited number of $50 gift certificates available for $25. Randall was able to tell us more about it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Girl Fest, Dia de los Muertos & more happening events

BENTON COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for Week 10

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 10 in the SEC and Saturday will go a long way to determining who is in maybe the favorite in SEC West and East. Last week, Kevin McPherson was perfect on all five picks. He was only one of us who picked Missouri to win at South Carolina. Each of the other four went 4-1 with that being the lone miss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ players expect Liberty’s best shot

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally getting back to Razorback Stadium to play a game with No. 23 Liberty coming to Fayetteville. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and have played three quarterbacks. Former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter was injured earlier in the season, but the Flames still have Johnathan Bennett and Charlie Brewer. Bennett was 24 of 29 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-14 victory over BYU. He also added 46 yards on the ground on eight carries. That performance caught the eye of Arkansas safety Hudson Clark.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

U of A Homecoming Court

Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest …. Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri. Gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes. Gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes. Question of the Day 11/4. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenland High …
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Clark nominated for Burlsworth Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award is given to a player who began their career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the award last year. He was a finalist the previous year as well. Following practice Tuesday, Clark talked about what being nominated for this award means to him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs stock watch (final analysis from preseason games)

AUSTIN, Texas — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks closed out their 2022-23 exhibition-game season with an embarrassing 90-60 road loss against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on Saturday at the new Moody Center in the last of two October dress rehearsals, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that may not be quite as gloomy as you’d expect as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to six previous dress rehearsals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

