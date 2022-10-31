Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok
The 10-year age gap between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula does not matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together but definitely creates a barrier when the subject is TikTok
tennisuptodate.com
"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Yardbarker
Djokovic extends winning streak to 17 ATP matches with win over Cressy in Paris
After winning the Paris Masters last year, Novak Djokovic started with a victory also this year as he recorded his 17th consecutive ATP win. The 35-years-old Serbian took on Maxime Cressy from the United States in his opening match. The two never met before but it was obvious who the favourite was as the American struggled with his form lately. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic came to Paris after triumphing in Wimbledon, Tel Aviv and Astana.
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
programminginsider.com
Rolex Paris Masters 2022 Live: TV Coverage
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Here you will know the Paris Masters 2022 live coverage, schedule, streaming guide, top seeds, and more. The 2022 Rolex Paris Masters is a professional tennis event under the ATP Tour. The men’s exclusive indoor hard-court tennis event will begin on October 31st.
SkySports
Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to wildcard Gilles Simon as Cameron Norrie makes strong start
Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow 'an opportunity to thank the Murrays'
Billie Jean King says Glasgow hosting the event named after her is a chance to thank Judy, Andy and Jamie Murray for their contribution to tennis. Dubbed the 'World Cup of women's tennis', the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - formerly the Fed Cup - starts on Tuesday at the Emirates Arena.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis confirmed for ATP Finals despite prior doubts
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be playing at the ATP Finals in Turin from November 13th till November 20th. The Australian pairing started the year off with some amazing performances taking down several notable doubles pairings en route to the Australian Open triumph. They followed it up with several other great performances and a couple of more trophies which proved enough to find themselves in Turin as one of the best doubles pairings in the world.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Spanish tennis player Jose Luis Arilla believes Nadal can win a Grand Slam at any time: "He is almost an alien"
Former player Jose Arilla is certain that Rafael Nadal can win a grand slam at any time but it depends if he's healthy. Rafael Nadal won 22 grand slams over his long career and the Spaniard is still playing at a high enough level to compete in the biggest tennis events. He won two this year and will certainly be in contention to win a couple more next year but it will all depend on how healthy he is.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek confident after opening win over Kasatkina at WTA Finals - "You have to be really careful and patient against Dasha"
Iga Swiatek prved too much for Kasatkina in her first match at the WTA Finals beating the Russian 6-2 6-3. It was the 5th time they played this year and the fifth time that Swiatek won in straight sets. She played aggressive tennis from the start setting the tone early and never letting go of controlling the match cruising to an easy finish.
