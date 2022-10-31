Read full article on original website
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Maya Rudolph Says Appearance on David Letterman’s Show Left Her ‘Humiliated’
Comedian Maya Rudolph says she was left “embarrassed and humiliated” when she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009. Rudolph, 50, told WSJ magazine that she “did not have a good time” when she appeared on the show despite Letterman, 75, being one of her childhood heroes. “He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated,” she said. “I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.” Rudolph rose to fame after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1999 before going on to star in movies including Bridesmaids. Letterman has not responded on Rudolph’s comments but he did apologize for the error pronouncing her name at the time “from the bottom of my heart.”Read it at WSJ
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween
Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
Meet Fabian from 90 Day Single Life after Tiffany calls time on romance
Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling. The two went on a date seen on TLC,...
Gina Kirschenheiter & Travis Mullen Nailed Their Yellowstone-Inspired Couples Costume
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and her beau channeled the Wild West for this year’s Halloween ensembles. Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, know how to rock some creative costumes for Halloween. Back in October 2020, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared...
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Scary movies based on, or inspired by, true stories
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
Woman Slammed for Tricking Friend Into Wearing 'Horrible' Outfit
"It sounds like a jealousy stunt. Does she often undermine you?" asked one Mumsnet user.
Aisha Dee On Social Media ‘Anxiety’, Finding A Voice & Embracing Her Hair
She's well-known for roles in Chasing Life and Stan drama, The Bold Type. But Australian actor Aisha Dee's latest role is a departure from her usual upbeat, bubbly on-screen persona. As the lead star in new horror movie Sissy, the 29-year-old portrays Cecelia, a successful social media influencer living the...
I Tried The Vintage ‘Half Moon’ Manicure & It’s So Chic
The release of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album sparked a few different nail-art trends. The first and most obvious is Swift's navy nails embellished with silver stars — a very on-the-nose interpretation of midnight. The second, though, was a little more low-key: her red half-moon manicure as seen in the 'Bejeweled' music video.
The Story Behind The Perfume That Broke The Internet
PerfumeTok is a space where TikTok's fragrance fanatics gather to discover and review the good, the bad, the niche, and the trending in perfume. With 3.7 billion views and counting, there are a handful of fragrances in particular that take pride of place on the saturated feed. Take Baccarat Rouge,...
The ‘Mastermind’ TikTok Trend Is Cute — Until It Isn’t
Taylor Swift isn’t just dominating the airwaves with her new album Midnights right now — she’s also dominating TikTok. From people lip-syncing ‘Karma’ and ‘Anti-Hero’ to happily loved-up couples joking about how the new album is ruining their relationships, every swipe seems to be Taylor-related. One top TikTok trend is based around ‘Mastermind’ — but if you look closely, it highlights a pretty problematic dating habit.
Jeff Probst says the days of automatic Survivor merges are over
When Survivor emerged from its extended COVID-19 hiatus, the show was more chaotic than ever — and that was intentional. Even before the global pandemic came around, host and executive producer Jeff Probst saw the season 40 Winners at War installment, which pitted champions from the first two decades against each other, as the end of an era, with season 41 as the start of a new phase for the franchise.
The Easy Skin Routine That Makes This Tell Me Lies Star Glow
If you go to Instagram creep on Cat Missal (likely after bingeing Tell Me Lies and pulling up her previous credits on IMDb), you'd be surprised to find a small grid — only three posts. Not an over-sharer, the 22-year-old actor and songwriter seems mysterious and undoubtably a creative. She reads Kafka, plays guitar, and does body-scan meditation after memorizing a heavy script. Her favorite day of the week? Tuesday. She says: "I think I mostly just like the way it sounds." Here, Missal takes us through a realistic week in her life — what she wears, where she goes, and what she puts on her face.
Congrats to our $500 1st Place Gruesome Twosome!
Today’s the day we are celebrating Live with Kelly & Ryan’s Halloween Special and announcing the winners of our Gruesome Twosome Photo Contest. 1st place prize of $500 goes to Mrs. Frankenstein and her partner Mr. Frankenstein – The makeup alone is epic. In 2nd Place winning...
