Comedian Maya Rudolph says she was left “embarrassed and humiliated” when she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009. Rudolph, 50, told WSJ magazine that she “did not have a good time” when she appeared on the show despite Letterman, 75, being one of her childhood heroes. “He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated,” she said. “I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.” Rudolph rose to fame after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1999 before going on to star in movies including Bridesmaids. Letterman has not responded on Rudolph’s comments but he did apologize for the error pronouncing her name at the time “from the bottom of my heart.”Read it at WSJ

6 DAYS AGO