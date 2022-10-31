Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man sentenced to probation in assault, barricade case
A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her has been sentenced to probation.
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
One arrested as Ottawa Co. deputies investigate string of mail thefts
A man has been arrested for trying to cash a fraudulent check as deputies continue to investigate mail thefts, authorities say.
WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old is expected to survive after a Wyoming store worker shot him during what police were told was a hold-up attempt. The teen is in serious condition at a hospital. Wyoming police, during a Wednesday, Nov. 2 press conference, said the teen allegedly was among three...
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
whtc.com
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
Sheriff: ‘Suspicious’ fire at trailer in Mecosta Co.
A fire that burned a trailer in Mecosta County had “suspicious” evidence nearby, the sheriff's office said.
49-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Robbins Road and S. Ferry Street at 7.37 a.m.
Fox17
Kent Co. sheriff: 14-year-old lights fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student faces charges for allegedly setting off fireworks in a public restroom on Halloween. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of gunshots at the East Kentwood Freshman Center on Monday, Oct. 31. We’re told deputies arrived in under...
Grand Haven bus driver cited after running red light, causing crash
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Dean Transportation School bus driver failed to stop at a red light Wednesday morning and crashed into another vehicle, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says. The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Robbins and Ferry. First responders found a...
15-Year-Old Injured In A Bicycle Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department responded to a bicycle crash that injured a teen. The crash happened near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue around 2:30 p.m. According to the authorities, the teen was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to be okay.
WWMT
‘It’s senseless to all of us,’ says friend of bicyclist who was shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Friends of 18-year-old Kane Coronado say they cannot comprehend who would shoot him. A member of a West Michigan bicycle group, Coronado was riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River when he was shot and killed.
