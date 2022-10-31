ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

59-year-old man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park

MISSION BAY (CNS) – A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non- life-threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA

