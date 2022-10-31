Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coast News
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide
San Diego Police said at this point in the investigation, they don't know what the motive was for the shooting.
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
foxla.com
Mom attacked in parking lot with baby in her arms; Suspect has charge dismissed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Grainy surveillance video shows the moment a Riverside County mother was attacked with her baby in her arms. Now, the mom who was attacked in the incident six months ago is demanding justice after she tells FOX 11 that the attacker from the May 2022 incident had a child endangerment charge dismissed.
San Diego Police pursuit ends in crash in Encanto, driver's arrest
A police pursuit that began in San Diego’s Paradise Hills area ended in a crash in Encanto and the driver’s arrest.
NBC San Diego
As Police Search for Road Rage Suspect, Dia de Los Muertos Fundraiser Remembers Slain Loved One
One week after a Chula Vista man was shot and killed in broad daylight, police are still looking for a suspect, and the victim’s family, who started a fundraiser after his death, is pleading for witnesses to come forward. Eddie Villasenor, 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital...
NBC San Diego
‘What Are The Odds?': Bonita Mother Mourns Second Daughter Lost to Gun Violence in 2 Years
The mother of a 16-year-old shot and killed in National City is asking for help finding her daughter’s killer. As unbelievable as it may seem, this is the second daughter she has lost to gun violence in a little over two years. “What are the odds?” said Diana Del...
kusi.com
59-year-old man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park
MISSION BAY (CNS) – A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non- life-threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay...
Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car
A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
Police investigate crime ring inside SD grocery store
On Monday, police announced several arrests have been made in connection with a crime ring operating out of Mike’s Market, a small grocery shop in Mountain View.
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
Three plead guilty in plot to kidnap, kill business associate in Mexico
According to the prosecution's brief for an upcoming trial in the case, the source was offered $2,000 for the job and received a $1,000 down payment.
String of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex
A string of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex; break-ins date back to early October.
Indictments, arrests made in police operation targeting neighborhood store
Monday local law enforcement agencies announced the results of a long-running operation in the Mountain View community where they allege constant criminal activity was run out of a liquor store, Mike’s Market on Ocean View Boulevard.
onscene.tv
Female Driver Flips Her Mustang in Very Wet Conditions | Chula Vista
11.02.2022 | 8:58 AM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the car took the turn from the street onto the on-ramp at too fast a speed for the wet road conditions. Her vehicle left the roadway and crashed, rolling down the embankment. She was able to self-extricate...
