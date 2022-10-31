Read full article on original website
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
LIVE: talking Chiefs-Titans (Toney, McDuffie, Clark + more)... join the conversation
The Chiefs return from their bye week to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, and SportsBeat Live returns to talk about all things Chiefs. Join Star columnist Sam McDowell and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell at about 10 a.m. Friday with your questions and comments. There’s...
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t play on Thursday night after he was reportedly upset that the team didn’t trade him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the team doesn’t think that will last much longer. After the game vs. Philadelphia, head coach Lovie Smith said he...
Eagles Flying High; Patriots No Fun? New England Ex Defends Belichick Culture
Further fueled by Thursday night's victory over the lowly Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles are flying high. Undefeated. And, dare we say, having fun. It was Eagles' offensive lineman Lane Johnson who in 2018 famously called the New England Patriots a "fear-based organization", claiming coach Bill Belichick programmed his players to "act like robots."
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
This player might’ve been the Chiefs’ lone bright spot against the Titans last season
Few Chiefs can look back on last season’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a smile. The Chiefs’ 27-3 blowout loss marked the fewest points scored by a Kansas City team during the Andy Reid era. And Patrick Mahomes has not been part of a more lopsided loss.
Rams RB Cam Akers: ‘I’m Back With the Team, So I’m Happy’
The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and Cam Akers is still a member of the Rams. After more than two weeks away from the team, the third-year running back was back at practice on Thursday. When asked how he felt about returning to the facility and reuniting with his teammates, Akers expressed his excitement.
Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return
As first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC-Houston, the New Orleans Saints have re-signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad and designated S P.J. Williams to return from injured reserve. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported that both Thompson and Williams were at the team’s practice on...
Rams Coordinators Open Up About Cam Akers’s Situation
The NFL trade deadline arrives with a flurry of moves on Tuesday, but one of the most notable players who wasn’t traded was Rams running back Cam Akers. The third-year player returned to practice on Thursday after missing the last couple weeks as he was “working on some things.” He reportedly butted heads with coach Sean McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Cowboys Rookies Grades at Midseason: Jalen Tolbert, Tyler Smith & More
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert hasn’t set the world alight in his first NFL season, but he is making decent strides. The upside: On Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys' 49-29 win over Chicago, Tolbert played his highest number of snaps for his career at 25. The downside: While on...
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
Cowboys Cornerback Trades? 3 Ways to Help Coach Dan Quinn ‘Push for More Takeaways’
The Dallas Cowboys defense led the National Football League in takeaways just a season ago with 34 takeaways. And this year, its league-best pass rush (33 sacks) is now the stat centerpiece. And defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants the best of both worlds. "Honestly, just continuing to push to create...
Here’s how the Chiefs can beat the Titans in Week 9. It starts with Derrick Henry
The Chiefs (5-2) are set for a Week 9 matchup with a familiar foe when the Tennessee Titans (5-2) arrive for Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams know each other well and have squared off seven times, including the postseason, since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City as head coach in 2013.
Week 9: Ravens — Saints Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are playing their second straight prime-time game when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. The pundits are mostly picking the Ravens to win this game. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: "The Ravens are gaining some momentum and have won two straight...
NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL. In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks. In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston...
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
Bowen: ‘We Know What’s Coming at Us’
NASHVILLE – Patrick Mahomes’ last encounter with the Tennessee Titans was unlike any other game has played during his NFL career. Even the mastermind of the plan that limited the four-time Pro Bowler to 206 passing yards and a career-low 62.3 passer rating says it is unrealistic to expect his unit can produce another performance like that one when the Titans and Chiefs meet again Sunday in Kansas City.
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
Week 9 NFL Player Props to Target
There are six teams on bye this week, but there’s still plenty of action for Sunday’s slate! Game totals are higher this week than last at SI Sportsbook, and that makes it more fun to bet some overs. This week, I am targeting a number of running backs that are in good situations. I also will bet the over on both Justin Jefferson’s and Terry McLaurin’s receiving props when they are released. As of this article, they haven’t been offered, but both wideouts should have big days on Sunday. If the receiving prop is 66 or fewer for Josh Palmer of the Chargers, also jump on that one.
