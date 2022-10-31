ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near Fairfax Manor Drive and Grand Vue Drive.

Photos released by Carmel Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact Carmel police at (317) 571-2500.

FOX59

