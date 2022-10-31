Read full article on original website
Week 9: Ravens — Saints Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are playing their second straight prime-time game when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. The pundits are mostly picking the Ravens to win this game. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: "The Ravens are gaining some momentum and have won two straight...
First-round Chiefs draft pick Trent McDuffie officially activated from injured reserve
Kansas City has help on the way at the cornerback position. The Chiefs on Tuesday activated rookie Trent McDuffie from injured reserve. One of two Chiefs first-round picks this spring, McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and went on injured reserve Sept. 13. After spending four weeks on...
Cowboys Watch as Undefeated Eagles Gain NFC East Lead with Win at Texans
In NFC East parlance - and a phrase popularized by legendary coach Bill Parcells - "There are no medals for 'trying.''. And therefore, as a result of the "Thursday Night Football'' matchup that pitted the powerful Philadelphia Eagles against the woeful Houston Texans, the 29-17 final score, which allows Philly to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, leaves the Texans with ...
This player might’ve been the Chiefs’ lone bright spot against the Titans last season
Few Chiefs can look back on last season’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a smile. The Chiefs’ 27-3 blowout loss marked the fewest points scored by a Kansas City team during the Andy Reid era. And Patrick Mahomes has not been part of a more lopsided loss.
Watch: Wes Miller on Preseason Jitters, Viktor Lakhin's Improvement, and More
The Bearcats start the season this Monday against Chaminade.
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?
Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Game Updates
While this was dubbed a rebuilding year for the Houston Texans, losing is never easy regardless. Now, as they sit at 1-5-1, they enter their Thursday night matchup against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's lone undefeated team. They will do so looking to be the first loss of the...
Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return
As first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC-Houston, the New Orleans Saints have re-signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad and designated S P.J. Williams to return from injured reserve. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported that both Thompson and Williams were at the team’s practice on...
Here’s how the Chiefs can beat the Titans in Week 9. It starts with Derrick Henry
The Chiefs (5-2) are set for a Week 9 matchup with a familiar foe when the Tennessee Titans (5-2) arrive for Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams know each other well and have squared off seven times, including the postseason, since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City as head coach in 2013.
NFL.com Predicts Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) travel to Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots (4-4). The game has AFC Playoff implications as both teams are just on the outside looking in, knowing a winning record may be all it takes to get in the dance at the end of the season.
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
UC Football Holds Onto Top 25 Standing in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Cincinnati's average national has slowly dropped since a massive June windfall of recruits.
Rams Coordinators Open Up About Cam Akers’s Situation
The NFL trade deadline arrives with a flurry of moves on Tuesday, but one of the most notable players who wasn’t traded was Rams running back Cam Akers. The third-year player returned to practice on Thursday after missing the last couple weeks as he was “working on some things.” He reportedly butted heads with coach Sean McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Rams RB Cam Akers: ‘I’m Back With the Team, So I’m Happy’
The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and Cam Akers is still a member of the Rams. After more than two weeks away from the team, the third-year running back was back at practice on Thursday. When asked how he felt about returning to the facility and reuniting with his teammates, Akers expressed his excitement.
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
LIVE: talking Chiefs-Titans (Toney, McDuffie, Clark + more)... join the conversation
The Chiefs return from their bye week to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, and SportsBeat Live returns to talk about all things Chiefs. Join Star columnist Sam McDowell and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell at about 10 a.m. Friday with your questions and comments. There’s...
Cowboys Rookies Grades at Midseason: Jalen Tolbert, Tyler Smith & More
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert hasn’t set the world alight in his first NFL season, but he is making decent strides. The upside: On Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys' 49-29 win over Chicago, Tolbert played his highest number of snaps for his career at 25. The downside: While on...
Week 9 NFL Player Props to Target
There are six teams on bye this week, but there’s still plenty of action for Sunday’s slate! Game totals are higher this week than last at SI Sportsbook, and that makes it more fun to bet some overs. This week, I am targeting a number of running backs that are in good situations. I also will bet the over on both Justin Jefferson’s and Terry McLaurin’s receiving props when they are released. As of this article, they haven’t been offered, but both wideouts should have big days on Sunday. If the receiving prop is 66 or fewer for Josh Palmer of the Chargers, also jump on that one.
