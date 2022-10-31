There are six teams on bye this week, but there’s still plenty of action for Sunday’s slate! Game totals are higher this week than last at SI Sportsbook, and that makes it more fun to bet some overs. This week, I am targeting a number of running backs that are in good situations. I also will bet the over on both Justin Jefferson’s and Terry McLaurin’s receiving props when they are released. As of this article, they haven’t been offered, but both wideouts should have big days on Sunday. If the receiving prop is 66 or fewer for Josh Palmer of the Chargers, also jump on that one.

4 HOURS AGO