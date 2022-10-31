ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Rangers in Running to Sign Aaron Judge From Yankees

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZB6M_0itN83Y600

Texas' primary pursuit this offseason is starting pitching, but it didn't stop one site from listing the Rangers as a landing spot for the Yankees slugger.

Aaron Judge broke the American League home run record against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field to end the 2022 season.

Could Judge join the Rangers for 2023?

The Athletic listed Texas as one of six potential suitors for Judge, who is a free agent after this season. The Rangers also just hired a new manager in Bruce Bochy and are determined to win soon.

Judge has told the media on multiple occasions that he wants to stay with the New York Yankees. But he turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million contract extension before Opening Day. Now, after a potential MVP season, Judge could become the game’s highest-paid position player.

So, why does The Athletic think the Rangers could be a suitor? Well, money for one. Even though shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien have long-term contracts with big money, the Rangers’ entire payroll for 2023 is currently just $113 million, according to RosterResource.com . The Rangers have just six players under contract. The rest are under team control and are either eligible for some sort of arbitration or in pre-arbitration.

In other words, the Rangers are really young and have money to spend.

Judge, of course, isn’t a pitcher. The Athletic acknowledged that, saying the Rangers’ first choice is to pursue starting pitching, such as San Francisco Giants All-Star Carlos Rodón . The Rangers have been clear that pitching is its primary focus, too.

Rangers owner Ray Davis wants Texas to be competitive.

“It's interesting to note that the two highest payroll teams in baseball didn't play this weekend,” Davis said. “So it's just not about the money. It's partially that, but I've made a commitment to (Rangers general manager Chris Young) that we're going to spend the money that it takes to put a competitive team on the field. And it's not just for one year. We're looking to put a competitive team on the field for multiple years. So to answer your question, I don't know where the payroll is gonna end up. But we'll be competitive.”

Pursuing and signing Judge feels like a long shot. But the Rangers could afford it, along with adding front-line starting pitching.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 3

Related
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Yardbarker

Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History

Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
CINCINNATI, OH
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy